Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Browns

Throughout the season following each game I will be looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 11 vs Cleveland Browns

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 58 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps

This week proved to be a good challenge for the rookies. Good matchups at several of the positions. Jones didn’t face off with Myles Garrett but faced a variety of players and the Browns had a plan. They attacked the B gap to the inside of Jones. It was a win-some, lose-some kind of game for the young tackle.

As a pass blocker, they used blitzers inside as well as having the defensive end use spin moves or come across his face to pressure inside. Jones was solid at times and at other times playing catch up. On one play, Jones used a jump set and the defender swam over him to get inside. He had his good reps too, but this was a good learning experience for Jones.

As a run blocker, he was solid using strength to wash defenders to his left and good positioning and length to wall off on the outside. He again used a chop on the backside of runs to knock defenders to the ground. His timing was good on combo blocks and did a nice job to locate and sustain on the second level.

This was maybe his “worst” game of the year but not a bad game overall.

Jones vs. Inside Moves

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 314 offensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps, 2 penalties

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 68 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 6 tackles, 5 solo, 1 PBU, 2 penalties

Porter had a tough matchup of his own facing off primarily with Amari Cooper. Throughout the game, Porter’s coverage snaps were pretty evenly split between man and zone with a slight edge to the latter.

Unfortunately, his first recognition in the game was being lined up offsides for the second time in the last three games. I appreciate his aggressiveness in press coverage, but these pre-snap penalties can’t happen. On his first target Cooper beat him on slant with a wide release and crossing over the defender. He was also targeted on a hitch, fade in the red zone, curl and a couple additional slants. All of his tackles came in the passing game, and he did a nice job limiting yards after the catch.

He did get called for a defensive holding that could have been questionable as the pass looked to be uncatchable. On the red zone fade, he had his eyes on the quarterback and was in a very good position to defend. His pass breakup came in the second half and turned into an interception.

Cooper was a very good test for Porter and while he gave up a few receptions he limited the yardage, didn’t give up any big plays and caused an interception.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 404 defensive snaps, 61 special teams snaps, 27 tackles, 20 solo, 1 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 INT, 5 accepted penalties.

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 39 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 penalty.

Benton got his third start of the season, and he too faced a difficult task. Most of his snaps came against Browns center Ethan Pocic, and the veteran’s quickness and strong hands were a challenge for Benton. About 70 percent of his snaps were at the 0 tech or 1 tech alignment.

Against the pass, Benton was largely ineffective. Pocic and other blockers got their hands on him quickly and didn’t let go. He had one nice yank on the center to get him out of the way and an effective club/swim in the third quarter. However, with Cleveland using many three-step drops with quick passes, he was unable to get any consistent pressure. Working on disengaging from pass blockers is an area for improvement.

As a run defender, Benton has impressive core strength. He can hold his ground with his body being torqued in different directions. His effort and pursuit through traffic and in space is always evident. His first tackle came on a screen to the outside and second tackle came working through traffic to his right. Tackle No. 3 came from working through a combo block and his final tackle came on a run up the middle two plays later.

Pocic was able to beat him with quickness on reach blocks in the second half. This game could be a contest to learn from for handling those blocks and disengaging from blockers.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 321 defensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps, 26 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 6 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 penalty.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 27 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps, 1 target, 1 reception, 8 yards.

Despite the return of Pat Freiermuth, Washington still saw his usual amount of playing time.

In the passing game, he received one target on a block and release into the flat. After making the catch he gained seven yards. His other routes included a shallow cross, curl, leak, out, corner, and a dig to go along with a couple additional releases into the flat. As a pass blocker, his best rep came on a screen pass. He did have some struggles maintaining pass blocks on bootlegs back to his side. Better footwork to mirror the defender would help him out.

As a run blocker, he didn’t start off great, allowing a defender to loop around him to make a tackle on the second play. After that, however, he was much better. He was effective on down blocks to the inside as well as walling off defenders to the outside. On the second level, he had a pair of strong blocks as well as a solid double-team block with Freiermuth on the long touchdown run.

Overall, it was a solid game for Washington.

Washington’s Second-Level Block

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 283 offensive snaps, 84 special teams snaps, 6 targets, 4 receptions, 31 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 3 defensive snaps, 23 special team snaps, 2 tackles, 1 solo

Herbig saw limited action on defense again this week. On those three plays, he did make an impact. On his first play, he took on a pulling blocker, forced the runner inside and then came off the block to get in on the tackle. Play No. 2, was a screen to his side that he read well, holding up the path of the receiver while being blocked, leading to teammates making a quick stop. His final play was another running play with a puller coming his way. He again forced the runner inside into traffic.

His other tackle came late in the fourth quarter on a punt return.

Herbig vs. Puller

2021 Regular-Season Totals – 88 defensive snaps, 209 special teams snaps, 12 tackles, 8 solo, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack, 1 FF.

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th)

Anderson was active once again but was not needed in the offensive or special teams action.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 1 offensive snap, 5 special teams snaps

2023 Rookies of The Week

Week 1 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 2 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 3 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 4 – TE Darnell Washington

Week 5 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 6 – Bye

Week 7 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 8 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 9 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 10 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 11 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Inactive for Week 2 – #21 Darius Rush (Round 5 Colts)

Practice Squad – #45 Jack Coletto (UDFA 49ers), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA Packers), #40 ILB Tyler Murray (UDFA Bengals)

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.