Repped For Success: Pickett-To-Johnson Connection Heating Up In Year Two

This offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett made a point in trying to build chemistry with WR Diontae Johnson. Throughout Johnson’s young career he has always been able to find ways to get open, and emerged as former QB Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite target at the end of his career. However, last year in Pickett’s rookie season the two could not gain consistent chemistry, leading to Johnson’s worst season since his rookie year in 2019. However, in Johnson’s limited playing time this year, his connection with Pickett looks dynamite.

Last season Pickett was 48/92 for 502 yards and threw three interceptions when targeting Johnson. The connection was not clicking as the average passing yards per attempt was only 5.5 and Pickett’s quarterback rating last year when targeting Johnson was a measly 54.5, according to stats via Stathead. Johnson’s lack of success last year led to many calls of him being overrated or not being a true number one wide receiver, but these claims are missing context.

When Pickett was drafted, he was not given the keys to the offense right away. In fact, head coach Mike Tomlin initially had Pickett as the third quarterback on the depth chart as he started training camp throwing to fellow rookies and players who were at best not seeing the field much in the regular season. On the flip side, Johnson was WR1, he was getting all his reps with QB Mitchell Trubisky. Johnson was at the cool kids table all offseason in 2022 while Pickett was sitting with the outcasts.

Things flipped rather quickly though when in Week Four against the New York Jets, Pickett was thrusted to the head of the cool kids table. However, of the starters on offense Pickett really only had chemistry with then fellow rookie, WR George Pickens. Pickett and Johnson were off all year as even with practicing together all year, the two could just not consistently be on the same page.

This past offseason, Johnson and Pickett put in work together. The two trained together (along with other wide receivers) in Florida, and in training camp the two made it a point to build chemistry. Pittsburgh is now reaping the benefits.

Despite being a small sample size, the Pickett to Johnson connection has helped win multiple games. Pickett is 21/31 for 279 yards, one touchdown, and one interception when throwing to Johnson. Pickett is averaging nine yards per attempt when passing to Johnson and his completion percentage jumped form 52.2-percent when targeting Johnson last season to 67.7-percent. The biggest jump, though is Pickett’s passer rating when targeting Johnson which is at 93.3, according to stats via Stathead.

Last season, Pickett would not have gone to Johnson with the game on the line. This year he is. In the Steelers Thursday night win against the Tennessee Titans Pickett threw a dot to Johnson on a difficult pass on a crucial third and six to convert a first down and set up a score.

Oh and who did Pickett throw the game winning touchdown go to on Thursday night? Diontae Johnson, who used his elite route running skills to get wide open and Pickett hit him right in the hands to win.

The Steelers offense is not good, but they still have a chance to take a step forward. Getting Johnson back a few weeks ago was important, and if the offense does get going this season it will be because of the improved connection between Pickett and Johnson.