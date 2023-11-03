‘Really Not A Big Adjustment:’ Broderick Jones Says Athleticism Allows Him To Play Both Tackle Spots

When Broderick Jones was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the thinking was that the team had its left tackle of the future. Jones only had 34 collegiate snaps at right tackle during his career at Georgia, but in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans, Jones got the start there. While it’s not his natural position, Jones played well and told reporters after the game that he thinks he can play either side.

“It’s really not a big adjustment for me. Just ’cause I feel like I’m a natural athlete, just being able to play both sides. So I feel like that’s a plus for me and the team,” Jones said after the 20-16 win via Steelers.com

Starting LT Dan Moore Jr. has talked in the past about the difficulties of switching from left tackle to right tackle, and it’s not an easy thing to do. Muscle memory is thrown off, as you kick back with the opposite foot, and while the responsibilities and positioning are similar, left and right tackle are two very different positions. It’s why it’s valuable to have a swing tackle, a guy who can adequately play both positions on the roster. Right now, that’s seemingly Jones’ role.

But it might not stay his role, as his performance starting at left tackle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five coupled with his performance tonight proves that he’s one of the team’s two best tackles. The fact that he can play either side should help his case, but the Steelers have been hesitant to replace Moore, and RT Chukwuma Okorafor said he was only replaced tonight due to disciplinary reasons. Jones’ performance could’ve been enough to win the job, but we’ll see if that’s the decision Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff go with.

One of Jones’ defining traits upon entering the league was his run blocking, and that run blocking and athleticism showed tonight as the Steelers managed to have their best game on the ground this season. As a team, they ran 29 times for 167 yards (subtracting Kenny Pickett’s kneel), and both Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris looked like the type of backs we thought they’d be heading into the season.

We’ll see what the future holds for Jones, but he’s right that his ability to flip sides is hugely important not just for him but for the Steelers. There isn’t a ton of offensive tackle depth on the roster, with Dylan Cook the only option behind Moore, Okorafor and Jones, so if something happens where the Steelers need a tackle in a pinch, it’s good to know that they can flip Jones to either side with minimal issues.