Pro Football Network Give Steelers Top-Flight CB, QB Competition For Kenny Pickett In Seven Round 2024 Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster needs have become pretty clear heading into the second half of the 2023 season. Finding a quality center, another offensive tackle to play opposite of Broderick Jones, and another cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary normally top the list with safety and inside linebacker often following.
However, another potential roster need has slowly developed over the season as QB Kenny Pickett hasn’t played well in Year Two, and it looks like he’s regressed. He has looked closer to Jets QB Zach Wilson rather than Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence when it comes to former first-round quarterbacks and their ability to produce at the NFL level. Ian Valentino seems to agree, calling the quarterback position Pittsburgh’s greatest draft need, but ultimately pairs them with Clemson CB Nate Wiggins at 23rd overall in the first round of his seven-round NFL Mock Draft after the top signal callers come off the board.
“As with some other teams, the Steelers desperately need a new quarterback more than anything, but the board doesn’t play out to where they can take one here,” Valentino said. “Instead, the Steelers may need to explore the veteran QB market. If they do, it is important to focus on adding a running mate at cornerback next to Joey Porter Jr. Clemson’s Nate Wiggins has good length at 6’2″ and was arguably the best player on the field against a loaded Florida State offense.”
The Steelers need to find out if Pickett is their guy moving forward and whether he can develop into a franchise quarterback or if Pittsburgh needs to start looking for his eventual replacement. However, given the coordinator change midseason, Pittsburgh will probably hold off on drafting a quarterback early this offseason and give Pickett another chance to show he’s the guy in 2024 barring some unfortunate collapse from the young quarterback.
Wiggins is a great selection for Pittsburgh in the back half of the first round as he fits the trend of long, lanky cornerbacks that the team has shown they covet recently. He is almost a carbon copy of Porter, having the height, arm length, and play speed to match up with most receivers on the outside. He represented himself well against Florida State earlier this season, shutting down the combination of WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. The 6-2, 185-pound junior has two interceptions, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles this season, and his addition would give Pittsburgh their starting cornerbacks on the outside for the next half-decade.
In the second round, Valentino pairs Pittsburgh with Oregon WR Troy Franklin. Franklin has been a stud for the Ducks this season, catching 77 passes for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-3, 187-pound junior has been an electric playmaker possessing the speed and acceleration to pull away from coverage as a deep threat as well as in open space, ripping off explosive plays with relative ease. He also has good height and size to win jump balls in the red zone, adding more juice the the passing game with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson already in tow.
Valentino did address quarterback in the third round of the mock draft, selecting Tulane QB Michael Pratt who has completed 66.4% of his passing for 2,168 yards and 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions on the year. The way Valentino sees it, Pratt has the tools to develop into a better starter than Pickett thanks to his physical tools and his arm talent.
“The Steelers can’t completely ignore the quarterback position as long as Kenny Pickett flails,” Valentino said. “Michael Pratt plays more efficiently than Pickett because he sees the field better and is more accurate. Although Pratt’s physical tools put a ceiling on his upside, he can be what Pickett was supposed to be as an average-type starter.”
In the fourth round, the Steelers select Washington State S Jaden Hicks who fits the mold of a big-bodied strong safety (6-3, 212 pounds) that can play in the box and also cover backs and tight ends. The Steelers get a steal in the fifth round, going back to Oregon to select C Jackson Powers-Johnson who has improved his draft stock this season as an experienced interior offensive lineman who excels as a run blocker while providing steady play in pass protection.
The Steelers nab an inside linebacker in the sixth round, selecting Miami LB Francisco Mauigoa who has had a productive season for the Hurricanes, posting 70 total stops, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The Steelers close out Valentino’s mock draft by selecting Eastern Kentucky OT Josiah Ezirim as a developmental blocker to play behind the starters, having the physical tools to develop into a quality NFL Player.