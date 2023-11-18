Packers OL Zach Tom Fined For Late Shove That Injured Steelers ST Coordinator Danny Smith

There’s only one fine stemming from the skirmish that broke out on the final play of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Green Bay Packers. It goes to the man who started it all.

Green Bay Packers RT Zach Tom has been fined $5,534 for his late shove on Steelers’ safety Damontae Kazee that led Kazee to collide with Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith, sending him flying to the ground. Take a look at the moment before. Tom shoved Kazee well after he was out of bounds, causing him to stumble and run into Smith.

Though Smith, 70, seemed to be initially uninjured, he revealed to reporters this week he tore his rotator cuff and will need surgery at a later date.

“I got a torn rotator cuff in three spots, but I’m good,” Smith said Thursday.

He later joked he has to learn to “get the hell out of the way.”

Tom’s shove led to a skirmish between both sides as the game ended, Kazee’s interception with three seconds left sealing the Steelers’ 23-19 win. No other players were fined for their actions in the skirmish. Kazee wasn’t hurt in the fall, a good piece of news considering the team’s thin lines at safety. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss his third game while S Keanu Neal was placed on IR with a rib injury.

With the win, Pittsburgh advanced to 6-3 and in strong contention to make the playoffs while battling the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North crown. With the loss, Green Bay dropped to 3-6 and likely saw their playoff hopes evaporate.

All fines are set by the NFL and NFLPA and increase a set percentage each season. Fine money is sent to charities of the league’s choosing.