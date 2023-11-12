Mike Tomlin Does Not Take For Granted The Consistency Of Chris Boswell: ‘It’s Automatic’

There are three things that are consistent, almost automatic, in life: death, taxes — and Chris Boswell drilling field goals in the Black and Gold.

Boswell continued yet another impressive season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, connecting on all three field goal attempts in a 23-19 win over the Packers, helping the Steelers improve to 6-3 on the season despite winning in ugly fashion.

Boswell accounted for the final nine points of the game for the Steelers after they jumped out to a 14-7 lead against the Packers thanks to an impressive run game. But as the Steelers’ offense struggled to find the end zone again, Boswell came through in the clutch.

The veteran kicker connected from 42 yards, 49 yards and 35 yards, putting the Steelers up four points late in the game. That forced the Packers to need a touchdown to win the game, leading to Steelers veteran safety Damontae Kazee’s game-sealing interception as time expired.

For head coach Mike Tomlin, Boswell’s consistency might not be talked about a lot as it’s a position that doesn’t garner much attention unless there are struggles, but the longtime head coach isn’t taking the consistency with Boswell for granted.

“It’s automatic. I’ve been really blessed here in the time that I’ve been here,” Tomlin said to reporters following the win, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I’ve been here a long time and essentially had three kickers. That continuity, that ability to deliver with a high level of consistency, we don’t talk about it enough, but it’s appreciated.”

Coach Tomlin spoke to the media following our win against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/MP3L2KaDzs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2023

Boswell’s consistency and ability to deliver in big spots on a regular basis is appreciated. He’s a major weapon as soon as the Steelers get into opponent territory, and he cashes in with three points way more often than not.

On the season, Boswell is 14-for-15, having missed just one field goal. That came in Week Eight right before the half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was right after he drilled a 56-yarder in the rain but it was waved off due to a phantom offsides call on Isaac Seumalo, which is well known at this point.

Chris Boswell connects on 49-yard FG late in third quarter https://t.co/EULWvlELzA #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dLGq0q448z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 12, 2023

Though Boswell had one down year in 2018 while he was dealing with an injury, he’s been one of the best kickers in football year after year. In his career, Boswell has an 86.7% conversion rate on field goals and has made 216 field goals in his career. That’s impressive stuff made all the more impressive considering the circumstances in how the Steelers found Boswell in 2015 and now seeing what he’s become.

He’s incredibly consistent, one of the best in the league, and the Steelers are lucky to have such a weapon on special teams.