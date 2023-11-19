Kenny Pickett Temporarily Leaves Browns Game With Injury Following QB Sneak (Update)

UPDATE, 3:10 p.m.: Kenny Pickett did not miss a single snap against the Browns after leaving the game following a 4th and 1 quarterback sneak conversion. Pickett was allowed to come back into the game because the Browns challenged the conversion, which they ultimately lost. Because of the challenge and the stoppage in play, Pickett was not required to miss a snap.

Facing a 4th and 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers called upon Kenny Pickett to sneak the football.

Though he converted, the second-year quarterback left the game with what appeared to be a head injury, before later getting looked at on the sideline for an eye injury.

The #Steelers just converted a tush-push with QB Kenny Pickett off left tackle … and now Pickett is getting medical attention. Mitch Trubisky is in. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2023

Pickett received drops in his eye after converting the 4th and 1.

Backup QB Mitch Trubisky is in the game for Pickett.

Developing situation.