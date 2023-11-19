Injury Roundup: S Elijah Riley Suffers High Ankle Injury Against Browns

Following an ugly 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an overview of the team’s injuries. Per Tomlin, S Elijah Riley suffered a high-ankle injury.

“Elijah Riley had a high ankle,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “We have some other bumps and bruises associated with play. I’ll give you more details on that the next time we’re together.”

Riley suffered an ankle injury attempting to tackle Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on third down. He was initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out. Pittsburgh came into the game thin at safety without FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and SS Keanu Neal. Trenton Thompson started the game and also briefly left it but returned.

DL Cam Heyward was slow to get up a handful of times but not named by Tomlin. QB Kenny Pickett had a left eye issue on a QB sneak. He did not miss a play.

The Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Cincinnati.