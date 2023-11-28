Injury Roundup: ‘Light On’ For Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kenny Pickett Dealing With Ankle Discomfort

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an overview of the team’s injury situation heading into the Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Per Tomlin, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (ankle) will practice in some capacity tomorrow with the hope both will play this weekend.

“Got the light on for Minkah and Mon Adams,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Both guys will be participants on some level tomorrow. Both guys will be participants on some level tomorrow, and then we’ll let the amount of participation and the quality of that participation be our guide as we lean in toward the latter part of the week.”

Tomlin also noted that QB Kenny Pickett is dealing with “ankle discomfort” that could limit him early in the week. He did not express concern that Pickett would be unable to play against the Cardinals.

WR Calvin Austin III seems to have avoided a serious ankle injury after leaving late in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the only injury of note exiting the game.

From his presser, here’s the full quote on Austin and Pickett.

“Calvin Austin had an ankle injury in-game. But 24, 48 hours later, it looks significantly better. And so we’ll watch him, and he might be limited some at the early portions of the week. We’ll let the quality of that and the amount of that participation be our guide in terms of his availability. And Kenny’s experiencing some ankle discomfort that might limit him in some way at the early portions of the week. But other than that man, we like where we are from a health standpoint.”

Fitzpatrick has been out of action since injuring his hamstring early in Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite weekly optimism from Tomlin, Fitzpatrick hasn’t practiced since the injury. But teammates expressed belief this Sunday would be the week Fitzpatrick would make his return. Tomlin’s more concrete comments, indicating Fitzpatrick will be at least limited tomorrow in practice, backs that up.

Adams suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the team’s Week Nine win over the Tennessee Titans, exiting one play later. He practiced in limited fashion all last week but was ruled out on the Steelers’ Friday injury report ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even if Adams returns, it could be as a backup to NT Keeanu Benton, who has played well in relief of Adams.

The Steelers will release their first injury report Wednesday.

Pittsburgh takes on Arizona this Sunday at 1 PM/EST.