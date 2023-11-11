How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Packers

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Those Picking The Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (23-13)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (16-6)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (17-13)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (23-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (24-16)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (31-25)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (24-16)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-10)

Those Picking The Packers

Marc Sessler/NFL Network: Packers (13-6)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Packers

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 11

Those Picking The Packers: 2

Quick Notes

– This week’s slate of picks favors the Steelers more than they have in any other week of the season. I searched high and low for any reputable national outlet making picks, to see if anyone else was picking Green Bay, and could not find any. The only two were NFL Network’s Marc Sessler, predicting an ultra-low scoring affair, and A.J. Hawk, a former Packer who “has” to pick his team.

On the other hand, NFL Network’s Grant Gordon is predicting a high-scoring game and reversal of Super Bowl XLV when the Packers came out on top 31-25.

– As Dave Bryan noted earlier in the week, the last time Green Bay won in Pittsburgh was 1970, Terry Bradshaw’s rookie year and Bart Starr’s final year as the team’s full-time starter. The Packers came out on top 20-12 that day.

– Packers QB Jordan Love has been sacked eight times over the last two games. Four times in each of the Packers’ last two contests, even in their 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine.

– The Steelers are 5-3. The Packers are 3-5. Despite Green Bay having the worse and inverted record, they have a better point differential (+1) than the Steelers (-30).

– Since Week Three, the Steelers haven’t scored more than 24 points. Since Week Three, the Packers haven’t scored more than 20 points.

– Since Week Five, the Steelers haven’t allowed more than 20 points. The Packers haven’t allowed more than 24 points. Another fun inverse! We’re full of them today.

– The Packers’ leading receiver is Romeo Doubs. He’s 23 years old. The Steelers’ leading receiver is George Pickens. He’s 22 years old.

– Pittsburgh is +8 in turnover ratio, tied for third-best in the NFL entering Week Ten. The Packers are -2, tied for 18th in the league.