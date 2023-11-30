Heyward: Elandon Roberts Brings ‘A Lot Of Leadership’ In Role As Central Communicator On Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has sustained numerous injuries this season. First it was DT Cameron Heyward in Week One that held him out of play for six games. S Minkah Fitzpatrick has also missed four games with a hamstring injury and the safety room further caught the injury bug with Keanu Neal and Elijah Riley recently sent to the reserve/injured list. The inside linebacker room wasn’t immune, with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander sustaining season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks. The next-man-up mantra has really been tested this season on defense.

Heyward spoke to the media Thursday and was asked about how the team has dealt with the rash of injuries on defense.

“I think it builds rotation. It builds depth,” Heyward said in the full media session posted on X by Steelers Live. “But I think it’s a testament to the coaches working with guys day in, day out. I can’t say enough about the guys who have stepped in because we preach next man up, but it’s a group of men stepping up and grabbing it by the reins.”

One of the guys who has really stepped up and acted as a glue in the middle of the defense is ILB Elandon Roberts. He took over the every-down linebacker role after being more of a run-stopper and has played tremendously well.

“You know, in his old age, all that gray hair he’s got on top of his head,” Heyward joked. “He brings a lot of wisdom to the group, and he knows where he needs to be, and that’s half of the game. I think he’s ready for every situation. Elandon is very steady in there and has a lot of leadership in that role.”

It has been extremely evident both on the television tape and the All-22 coaches film that Roberts has taken well to the role of being a central communicator on defense. He can often be seen making sure guys are in the right position and barking orders to those around him before plays. He brings the experience that an eighth-year NFL veteran should.

Beyond his leadership and communication, his play has been at a very high level. In 10 starts, he has 77 combined tackles, 51 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He has been playing at or near 100 percent of the defensive snaps and is a key reason why the Steelers’ defense hasn’t experienced a large drop off with all the injuries to key players.