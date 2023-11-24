‘He Wants To Get Better At It’: Joey Porter Jr. Not Idle In Addressing Penalty Issues, Teryl Austin Says

There are a few things that we already know about rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. They can really be summed up in one, however: so far, he is his scouting report. We know that he is very talented. We know that he is very confident. And we also know that some areas of his game remain a work in progress, particularly in adjusting to NFL rules.

The 32nd-overall draft pick has been penalized something like half a dozen times in recent weeks for a variety of infractions, several of them in coverage, and, inexplicably, two of them for being offside—hard to believe for a cornerback. This was a concern for him coming out of college, and it has been an issue so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it’s all a matter of adjusting.

As defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters yesterday, via transcript provided by the team’s media relations department, it’s common for young defensive backs to adjust to the fact that “the amount of contact that’s allowed in college is different than is allowed here”.

We’ve been watching Porter feel this out on a weekly basis. He talked about that after the Tennessee Titans game when he was called for a key defensive pass interference penalty late on fourth down that would have effectively ended the game otherwise.

“He’s been working on it every day. He’ll continue to work at it”, Austin said regarding Porter’s efforts to adjust to a diminished allowance of contact in the NFL. “He’ll get better at it because he needs to get better at it. He wants to get better at it. So those are the two big criteria that you got to have”.

But you put up with it because he’s good. He’s been one of the better cover corners in the league in terms of allowing receptions against man coverage. That doesn’t mean that he wins every rep, but by and large, he’s been as advertised. And that’s why they’re trusting him with the biggest assignments, covering a team’s top wide receiver.

“If you want to be a corner in this league that matches up with guys you got to be ready for that every week”, Austin said as Porter prepares to possibly shadow the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. “That’s what he has to do. So it’ll be no different than the other weeks. He’ll get himself ready, prepare, and we’re hoping he goes out and has a good week”.

Having a cornerback who can travel with an opponent’s top receiver is a great luxury the Steelers haven’t had much of since Ike Taylor retired. Joe Haden did that on occasion. Even Ross Cockrell, believe it or not, used to do that against A.J. Green, though in that case it probably said as much about the other cornerbacks on the roster at the time as it did about him—no offense to him.

But Porter is the first true shot they have as a “franchise” cover corner since the last man who wore the defensive No. 24 with any level of sustained success: “Uncle” Ike Taylor. If only he can get the referees on his side a little bit better.