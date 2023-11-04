Deshaun Watson ‘A Big Motivator In The Locker Room And On The Field’ Myles Garrett Says

QB Deshaun Watson will have claimed $92 million of a total $230 million owed to him by the Cleveland Browns by the end of the 2023 season. While there is still half a season to go, the team doesn’t have all that much to show for it—starting with the fact that he has only played 10 of a possible 24 games.

You know why he missed 11 games last season. He served a suspension stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct involving dozens of private massage therapists he hired. His 3-3 record in six games subsequently was enough to earn him a C this season as a captain of the team. He’s missed three-plus games due to injury so far, but is set to return this week.

“It motivates us”, another captain, DE Myles Garrett, told reporters about his quarterback’s return. “He’s been a big motivator in the locker room and on the field, even though he hasn’t been playing. But seeing him on the field doing his thing, balling out, having fun, supporting the guys. It’s just another level”.

4-3 thus far on the season, the Browns did win three out of four games Watson started, though Garrett’s side of the ball deserves more of the credit. The former Pro Bowl quarterback is 66-for-107 passing thus far for 683 yards with four touchdowns to three interceptions and four fumbles, averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt—even less than last year.

Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff strain that he suffered against the Tennessee Titans in the Browns’ third game of the season. He sat out the next two games before returning against the Indianapolis Colts, only to be knocked out of the game again after just 12 snaps, missing the following week.

Despite the fact that he has played very little over the past month and a half, however, he has remained a fixture around the team, or so his teammates say. Garrett told reporters that he has handled the shoulder injury “As gracefully as possible, taking it in stride, doing what he can to be here for us”.

Watson completed just one of five pass attempts against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 before being knocked out of the game, though not before having tossed an interception. His team ended up rallying and winning the game, 39-38, on a last-second field goal, yet he earned a win.

Next up for the Browns is the Arizona Cardinals, who have their own quarterback uncertainty. Starter Kyler Murray could potentially make his season debut on Sunday after spending the entirety of the season up to this point on the Reserve/Injured List.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Browns (and Titans) QB Josh Dobbs started for the Cardinals throughout the year up to this point, but won only one game. They decided to go in another direction, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings after losing Kirk Cousins for the year. If Murray doesn’t start, it will be fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune against Garrett and company.