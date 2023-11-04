Depot After Dark: Watt Thanks Fans, More Pickett Criticism, Game’s Big Ratings

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 3.

Watt Thanks Fans

After a hard-earned win Thursday night, T.J. Watt caught with the Amazon crew to recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. A throng of Steelers’ fans stuck around to watch and cheer Watt on, who thanked the crowd for their support.

“They are absolutely incredible,” Watt said. “I love playing home here at Acrisure. The fans make this place unbelievable.”

"They are absolutely incredible."@_TJWatt loves @steelers nation and they love him back. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/CeefWto3Gq — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 3, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

More Pickett Criticism

Despite the Steelers’ victory, much of the national media commentary has been centered around the positive play of Titans’ QB Will Levis. And a critique of Kenny Pickett, who threw for just 160 yards and struggled in the first half. CBS Sports’ Zach Gelb is among the latest to weigh in on Pickett, not believing he’s someone who can carry the team. Instead, he has to be carried.

“He has that grit. He has that toughness. You watch him play and at times there is that “it” factor…but when I look at Kenny Pickett throughout the duration of the game, more times than not, I just say that Kenny Pickett is a dude but not “the” dude.”

Kenny Pickett feels like he's just a dude and not THE dude.@CBSSportsRadio #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UDGsyi3CcA — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) November 3, 2023

Terrell Edmunds Reunion

For former Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds, yesterday’s game was a homecoming. In his first trip back to Pittsburgh since signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, he made sure to get some photos after the game. Below, you can see him snap some shots with DL Cam Heyward, DL Larry Ogunjobi, and injured FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Edmunds was traded from the Eagles to the Titans ahead of the deadline as part of the Kevin Byard deal. Edmunds played 55 snaps in Thursday’s loss, recording four tackles and seeming to play well despite arriving in Tennessee just a few weeks ago.

Nothing but love 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/hWa0AQT5je — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 3, 2023

Titans/Steelers Draw Big Ratings

Even though the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t the two powerhouses of the AFC, they drew in a huge crowd Thursday night. According to Nielsen, Prime Video saw a 47 percent increase in viewership compared to the game a year ago. Overall, Steelers/Titans averaged 11.51 million viewers.

In fairness, viewership for Amazon has been up all season but this game even surpassed 2023’s overall metrics. When Pittsburgh is on TV (or the Internet), people tune in.