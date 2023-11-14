Depot After Dark: Steelers Quality Trolling, ‘Explaining’ Tomlin, Peterson’s Leadership

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 13.

Steelers Social Media Trolling

To the winner go the spoils. And for the Steelers, they got to do a little online trolling of the Green Bay Packers following their 23-19 win Sunday. They took to Twitter to post this photo of a cheese grater with the caption “say when” and a graphic of the score.

A very online culture type of tweet but one that Steelers fans got a kick out of. Salty Packers fans…they didn’t love it as much.

Explaining Tomlin

Former offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr., who spent a summer with Pittsburgh, joined Kevin Clark on his This Is Football podcast Monday to explain what makes Mike Tomlin such an effective head coach. While Golic’s answer was in line with what others have said, it’s still a valuable perspective.

“The one thing that was very clear to me…[players] 1-90, Mike Tomlin’s got something for you,” Golic said. “He’s got time for you. He’s got something he knows about you. He’s always approachable and available to you. I was amazed at the relationship that he had with everyone down through that. I can only imagine what that’s like now once you get to 53 in the season plus the practice squad. And over the years when you really get to know him.”

Clark shared a cool story about walking into the facility once and seeing GM Kevin Colbert chilling at the receptionist’s desk just talking with everyone who passed by, including Clark. A feel that didn’t exist in most other buildings he’s been around.

Check out the whole conversation below.

I asked @mikegolicjr, a former Steeler, to explain Mike Tomlin. He somehow did *perfectly*. This is the good stuff. This Is Football. pic.twitter.com/bAeX05n54c — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 13, 2023

Barr Signed

Though there was no actual tie between LB Anthony Barr and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was one name suggested by the Internet after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in back-to-back weeks. The thought can officially be crossed off the list. Barr is headed back to Minnesota, signing with the Vikings after they lost Jordan Hicks to a knee injury.

With LB Jordan Hicks hurt, the Vikings are planning to re-sign four-time Pro-Bowl LB Anthony Barr, per league sources. Barr spent eight seasons in Minnesota after becoming the Vikings first-round pick in 2014. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

AFC Playoff Standings

To get an idea of how competitive things are, here’s how the AFC playoff standings look right now. If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the fifth seed and play the Miami Dolphins at their place on Wild-Card weekend. But as the graphic below shows, this is an ultra-close race.

The Steelers are a half-game out of first place. The No. 2 seed, the Baltimore Ravens are 7-3. The No. 11 seed is 5-5. The difference between being a top team in the conference and being well out of the playoff picture, seeding-wise, isn’t large. Expect the AFC to be a battle all the way down to the wire.

Tomlin On Peterson

After his best game as a Pittsburgh Steeler in Sunday’s win, Mike Tomlin had plenty of praise for CB Patrick Peterson. Signed by the Steelers as a leader and mentor, Tomlin talked up Peterson’s ability to steady the ship and help bring along young players like rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.

“It’s just good to have a veteran player that’s a quality human being like him because he is very much a component of raising some of the young ones that are contributing and contributing big,” Tomlin said of Peterson’s value, as tweeted by the team Monday.

Peterson had two key plays in the win, blocking an extra point and deflecting a fourth-quarter end-zone pass that was intercepted by S Keanu Neal.