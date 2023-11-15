Depot After Dark: Pickett On Spillane, Broderick Jones ‘Fab Five,’ Levi Wallace Supports Veterans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 14.

Kenny Pickett Congratulates Robert Spillane

It’s good to be Robert Spillane. A Monday night interception that sealed a win over the Las Vegas Raiders followed by the prime-time announcement of his first child due in June. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett took to Instagram to congratulate Spillane on one heck of a weekend.

“Congratulations brother !!” he captioned the photo while tagging Spillane.

Robert Spillane had quite the moment Sunday night and Kenny Pickett took notice on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/KAl956jnQQ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2023

Spillane has three interceptions this season as the Raiders try to revive their season, now 5-5 and 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

Broderick Jones Part Of The Fab Five

The football version of the Fab Five, anyway. Jones’ play was highlighted by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on today’s edition of Good Morning Football.

“Jones was all over the place…they’re 3-0 in the games Broderick Jones starts,” Schrager said.

Schrager showed a handful of highlights from Jones’ performance. For a complete breakdown, check out our video on him from this morning.

Schrager added that Jets fans are probably sick watching Jones succeed in Pittsburgh. Reportedly, the Jets had plans to select Jones, causing Pittsburgh to jump them in the draft, trading up to pick No. 14. The Jets settled on EDGE Will McDonald, who has just a half-sack this year.

Levi Wallace Supports Vets

Levi Wallace helped support Veterans Place Pittsburgh by presenting the organization with a $25,000 check while helping provide an early Thanksgiving dinner for those in attendance. The money was in partnership with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football for Good initiative.

Wallace comes from a military family, his parents served in the Air Force, and is the Steelers’ nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award.