Depot After Dark: New Yinzer Book, Alarming Throwing Numbers, Warren’s Heavy Fines

Yinzer Book

Not fully Pittsburgh-related but a new book highlighting the charm of the city and being a “Yinzer” hit shelves earlier this week. Author Dick Roberts authored “Growing Up Yinzer: Memories of Pittsburghers” that interviews famous coaches, athletes, politicians, and local celebs about their Pittsburgh upbringing.

From the sports side, notable names Roberts talked to include Hall of Famer Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh native and Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino, and Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari. Local Pittsburghers include broadcaster Bob Pompeani and Steelers’ PA announcer Larry Richert. Other notable names include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuben and actor Jeff Goldblum.

Via the Patch, Roberts said the people he interviewed were excited to share their stories.

“Most of the people Roberts contacted enthusiastically responded his requests for interviews, which often went on longer than planned.”

If you’re interested in picking up the book, you can click the link here.

Throwing Numbers

At this point, the Steelers’ propensity to throw outside the numbers is well-known. The data backs it up. Via The Ringer’s Ben Solak, Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 66.09 percent of their throws coming outside the numbers, nearly three-points higher than the second-place Seattle Seahawks. And it’s nearly ten-points higher than the fifth-place Buffalo Bills.

We’ll see if anything changes under the interim group of Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan.

Warren High Fines

It’s also no secret the number of fines RB Jaylen Warren has racked up this year, often playing for free after seemingly innocuous plays where he lowered his head and made contact with an opponent, plays that haven’t been flagged but cracked down on by the league this year.

According to this set of data, Warren has the second-highest total of fines this year at over $97,000, only trailing Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf at a whopping $213,083 (who makes far more money). Steelers LB Kwon Alexander is fourth league-wide in fines. The only upside to his season-ending Achilles tear is the league can’t fine him anymore.