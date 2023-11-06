Bryant McFadden Jokes That The Steelers Are The Iowa Hawkeyes Of The NFL

For decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers have drawn comparisons to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Usually it’s because of their uniforms, both sporting black and gold. But lately, the two teams share similarities beyond their aesthetics. Both have some of the hardest-to-watch offenses in football this season, prompting Bryant McFadden to point out their likeness in the latest episode of his All Things Covered podcast.

“Y’all like the Iowa Hawkeys of the NFL. Y’all find a way to win, but it’s ugly,” McFadden told co-host Patrick Peterson. “You really ain’t getting a lot of offensive production. I don’t know how y’all are winning.”

Of course, the comments were made partially in jest and to rib his cousin Peterson. But the best jokes always have a kernel of truth and this one definitely does.

So who is the better (or worse) offense? Let’s do a tale of the tape.

Category Pittsburgh Steelers Iowa Hawkeyes Points Per Game 16.6 18.4 Yards Per Game 278.5 225.3 Passing TDs 7 7 Yards Per Carry 3.7 3.4

Strikingly similar numbers. Pittsburgh has the edge in yards per game and yards per carry while Iowa is averaging more points per game. Both sides have seven passing touchdowns.

What both teams also have in common is the ability to find ways to win. Iowa is 7-2 with a chance to win the Big Ten. Pittsburgh sits at 5-3 and in the thick of the playoff race. Their wins are usually close and low scoring. The Steelers just beat the Titans 20-16 while the Hawkeyes knocked off Northwestern 10-7, a game that was scoreless at halftime with one of the ugliest team lines you’ll ever see.

What both sides also have in common are likely to have new offensive coordinators next season. Iowa put into OC Brian Ferentz’s contract that the team must average at least 25 points per game in order for him to return next season. Barring a miracle, they won’t reach that mark and the school’s already announced he won’t return for 2024. Things aren’t as definite with Pittsburgh but the current expectation is Canada, whose contract expires after the season, will not return after three underwhelming seasons as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator.

