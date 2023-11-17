Browns Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Juan Thornhill Ruled Out, Dawand Jones Questionable

The Cleveland Browns ruled out both WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) for their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition, OT Dawand Jones (knee) is questionable. If Jones can’t go, OT Geron Christian and OT James Hudson would start at tackle for Cleveland. However, Jones said he is “good to go” and is expected to play Sunday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

The only other injury designation for Cleveland is OG Michael Dunn, who would need to be activated off IR to play on Sunday. He’s questionable with a calf injury.

WR David Bell (knee), S Grant Delpit (rest/shoulder), TE David Njoku (rest/knee) and DE Ogbo Okronkwo (groin) all had a change in status from limited to full today and are now off the injury report.

After having 18 players on the injury report Wednesday, only having four players with a gameday designation is good news for the Browns. CB Denzel Ward (neck) logged another full practice, as did DE Alex Wright (knee) and CB Greg Newsome (groin). RB Pierre Strong Jr. and Dunn are the only Browns on the report who practiced in full all week, but Dunn is questionable while Strong should be good to go Sunday.

Also good to go is OG Wyatt Teller, who didn’t practice Wednesday but went full on Thursday and Friday.

Cleveland will obviously be down QB Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season after needing shoulder surgery. Pittsburgh will be without two starters at safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal, while DL Montravius Adams is also out. It should be a hard-fought, physical battle at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.