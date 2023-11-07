‘An Elite Receiver’: Hines Ward Wants Pittsburgh To Get George Pickens More Involved Early In Games

If WR George Pickens pays attention to social media, he’s had a couple of former Pro Bowl receivers talking about his game the last couple of days.

Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson called Pickens a potential top-five receiver in the game, but also said he must do better at making the most of his opportunities after missing a potential touchdown in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans. Former Steelers WR Hines Ward also recently spoke about Pickens in an interview conducted by DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, also calling the fellow former Georgia Bulldog a gifted receiver who should be more involved in Pittsburgh’s passing game.

“George Pickens is an elite receiver,” Ward said. “He may not have the stats to show it, but I can tell you game in and game out, defensive coordinators, they pull out their hair, trying to find a way to defend George Pickens. George Pickens is a playmaker. I just wish they would get the ball to him more rather than wait until the second half.”

Pickens looked to be on the verge of a full breakout season after Pittsburgh’s win against the Los Angeles Rams, posting his second consecutive 100-yard game and having 500 receiving yards and two touchdowns through six games. However, Pickens’ involvement in the offense has dropped significantly the last two weeks as he’s posted three receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown in those two weeks combined.

Pickens visibly showed his frustration during and after the Titans game, briefly scrubbing his Instagram page of all Steelers photos. While Pickens’ stats weren’t what they had been the previous weeks with WR Diontae Johnson being the focal point of the passing attack, Pickens did have his opportunities to make a notable impact in the last two games, including a missed touchdown opportunity to put Pittsburgh on top in the third quarter against the Titans. Pickens didn’t get his second foot down inbounds before falling out of the end zone, resulting in an incomplete pass.

Pickens is easily Pittsburgh’s most physically gifted wide receiver and has the potential to become an alpha receiver in the game. However, Pickens must realize that he doesn’t need to see 10-plus targets a game and to make the targets he does get count, just like that missed touchdown opportunity a week ago. Even the best wide receivers have an off week or two throughout the course of a 17-game season. What matters is how you are able to bounce back from that bad day at the office and come out and perform.

Pickens looks set up to see plenty of Packers CB Jaire Alexander Sunday, and he is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Still, Pickens has shown he’s up for the challenge before, and a heightened focus of maximizing every target coupled with QB Kenny Pickett looking his way more often throughout the game will help Pickens bounce back after a brief slump.