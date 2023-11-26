2023 South Side Questions: Who Will Win Turnover Battle Amongst League’s Best Possession Teams?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Who will win the turnover battle between two of the best possession teams in the league?

While neither team has been a model of consistency this year, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals have been the best in the business in one key area: possessing the ball. They are two of only three teams with a plus-10 turnover differential in the NFL this season, the Steelers tied with the San Francisco 49ers at 11 and the Bengals at 10.

The Steelers are tied for the third-most takeaways in the league at 19, behind only the 49ers at 21 and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 20, while the Bengals are tied for seventh at 18. Conversely, both are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the fewest giveaway in the league at eight.

And it’s gotten them to .500 or only slightly better thus far. But that’s how they’ve survived. And now in a meeting of two of the best in the business in terms of gaining and retaining possessions, who will perform better?

Offensively, the Steelers have just made a major change, firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada and distributing his duties, quarterback coach Mike Sullivan serving as play-caller. The Bengals are now without QB Joe Burrow, Jake Browning making his first career start.

Both teams are a bit banged up on defense, the Steelers continuing to miss Minkah Fitzpatrick, most notably. The safety led the league in interceptions last season, but has none this year, currently set to miss his fourth straight game. Cincinnati will be without CB Cam Taylor-Britt, who leads the team with four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and also has a force fumble.

Something’s got to give at some point. Will neither defense be able to take the ball away from conservative offensive strategies in the midst of major change?