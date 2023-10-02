‘We’ve Gotta Correct This:’ Elandon Roberts Says Steelers Won’t Just Move On From Texans Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ performance on Sunday was abhorrently bad, and it’s not one the team is gonna run away from. Elandon Roberts told reporters via the KDKA postgame show that the Steelers aren’t going to just forget and move on from this performance, because they need to figure out what to correct and the best way to do it.

“No, you’ve got to correct this, we’ve got to correct this,” he said. “But the thing about it is it’s early in the season. We’ve got to look all 11 in the eye tomorrow. We’ve got to watch this film and really look at it and take to coaching.”

It wasn’t a good day on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Steelers managing just two field goals while allowing the Texans offense to do whatever they wanted. Roberts in particular struggled, getting picked on in the pass game while getting exposed for his lack of speed in the run game. But he was far from the only one who struggled, as the defense was pretty lackluster across the board.

It was an unacceptable performance and one that the Steelers have to correct. Yesterday’s loss marked the second time in four games the Steelers have gotten completely blown out and humiliated on both sides of the ball. With as much talent as this team has, it shouldn’t be happening.

It’s not as if they’ve looked particularly good in the other two wins, either, almost blowing a lead against the Las Vegas Raiders with the offense struggling to move the ball in the fourth quarter, and the defense bailing out the offense in a Week Two win over the Cleveland Browns with two defensive touchdowns. They’ve been an incredibly frustrating team, and hopefully, the tape from the absolute disgrace of a performance against Houston will help them get to the root of their issues.

It’s going to be a long week as the Steelers prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five, potentially without their starting quarterback, as Kenny Pickett suffered a left knee injury in the loss and his status is unknown. But the Steelers are staring down the very real possibility of entering the bye at 2-3, which would be a major disappointment given the expectations that this team had entering the season and the talent level on the roster.