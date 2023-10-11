‘We Can’t Have One Without The Other:’ Mike Sullivan Says Coaches And Players Both Need To Improve Over Bye Week

For a while now, we have heard the narrative coming from the players of the Pittsburgh Steelers that execution needs to improve to see this offense get going, not the scheme. Players like RB Najee Harris have gone out to defend the coaching staff and the scheme in recent weeks, stating that they aren’t on the field and that the players need to do a better job executing what is being called in the huddle.

However, QB Kenny Pickett spoke to the media yesterday and mentioned that the Steelers need to look at what they are running offensively during the bye week and cut out what hasn’t been working while building on what has worked for them this season and in the past. QB Coach Mike Sullivan built off that statement by Pickett today when he spoke to the media, stating that it’s just as much on the coaching staff to fix the scheme to help the players execute better as it is on the players to do better executing on the field to jump-start this sluggish offense.

“I think we have to collectively start fast and there’s always gonna be two sides to that story,” Sullivan sad to the media via video from Chris Mack’s Twitter page. “We have to do, all of us, a better job from a coaching standpoint and schematic standpoint, putting guys in position, and then we have to be able to execute and we can’t have one without the other. and we’re continuing to work. This is a great opportunity with the bye week to take a step back and see what some of the schemes that are most successful for us. What are some of the matchups that we want to try to create, and put those guys in positions, and then what are the things that we can correct?”

What's #Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan have to say about Kenny Pickett's "pocket management," and his growth through the first five weeks of the season?

When something is as bad as what the offense has been the first five weeks of the season, the answer is likely more than simply the players needing to execute better. That’s what OC Matt Canada often points to in his weekly press conference sessions, stating that some things could be tweaked offensively, but that the players need to do a better job executing the plays as they are drawn up. Sullivan recognizes that there are flaws in the offense far surpassing that of player execution on the field as evidenced in the lack of a viable run game as well as a broken passing game that has been relying on go routes and back-shoulder fades to WR George Pickens to effectively move the football.

We saw DC Teryl Austin take ownership for the state of his defense after they got blown out against the Houston Texans, mentioning the steps he personally needed to take to have his unit better prepared. Sullivan is looking at the offense through a similar lens, saying that the coaching staff can better support the unit by finding out what their players do well and what matchups they want to exploit. Returning to more of a gap/power running game could be a good first place to start. That is where Pittsburgh saw success last season after the bye week, seeing Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren run successfully behind an offensive line that got in sync as the season wore on.

To help this offense rise from obscurity, it’s going to take a focused effort by the players and the coaching staff to get the job done. Having one party place blame and responsibility isn’t going to do any good as one neglects their duties to strive for a better performance. Sullivan’s approach should be considered by the offense as a collective as the players and coaches get a little more time together before getting the long weekend, coming back to prep for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams the following weekend.