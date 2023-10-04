Watch: QB Kenny Pickett Wears Knee Brace, Practices Wednesday

As Mike Tomlin said he would, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett took the practice field Wednesday. While he did work, he also sported a fairly bulky brace on his injured left knee.

WPXI’s Jenna Harner tweeted this clip of Pickett taking some snaps during the individual portion of practice.

Kenny Pickett is practicing today, wearing a knee brace on his left knee. pic.twitter.com/Om9WZ2bHxW — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 4, 2023

It’s not clear in what capacity Pickett worked today. If he only participated in these individual and skeleton sessions, he would be classified as a “limited” participant. Tomlin seemed to hint as much during his Tuesday press conference.

Pickett was injured late in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Despite initial fears of a serious injury, he only suffered a bone bruise and has a chance to play this weekend. Tomlin told reporters yesterday the team would see how Pickett practiced on Wednesday before determining his reps for Thursday and Friday.

If Pickett can’t play, veteran QB Mitch Trubisky will get the start. Trubisky has started five games for the Steelers, the most recent coming in a 2022 Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers should soon issue their first injury report of the week where we’ll get an official status on Pickett.