Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers vs. Rams

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams

1. West Coast Winner – It’s ugly. It’s stressful. It’s frustrating. It’s confusing. It’s surprising. It’s a win. There were three quarters of the same old, same old. We were waiting for those bye-week adjustments that were going to make everything better. There were more questions than answers. There again was luck involved with missed Rams kicks and a fortunate spot at the end of the game. Above all that is a win on the West Coast, which has never been a guarantee even with good Steeler teams. We’ll take it and move on to the Jaguars.

2. Six Yards and Cloud of Confusion – We all know a lot hasn’t gone well with this offense. It would seem the Steelers themselves are surprised when they are in a good groove. Such as Najee Harris in the first quarter. He had five carries and four of those went for at least six yards per carry. Running over the left side of the line has been strong the last couple games. So, in the second quarter, Harris got as many touches as Calvin Austin III. One! They were having success running the ball with Harris, why did they completely get away from it. Are they overthinking? Someone explain it to me, please?

3. Q4 Canada – This may be the first (and only) time that I can truly say this: Matt Canada’s play calling in the fourth quarter was good. I’ve pointed out his negatives in the past, so I must give him credit. For one quarter. The offense was terrible again for three quarters. But for one quarter we got to see that he could possibly do his job well. It would be really cool if he could do it in the first quarter. We would all enjoy seeing a good performance before halftime. If nothing, it was a little

4. George of the Blunder – Talent trumps mistakes. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both had penalties that make you a little crazy but those are usually physical, and they make up for them. George Pickens cost the team one play with a crackback block. Dumb. He got in the face of a defender and got a penalty for taunting. Dumb. Late in the game he tried to get a flag for a hit out of bounds and nearly bumped into a referee while overreacting. Dumb. It’s an intense game but he must control his emotions. He is going to get a reputation and other teams will take advantage of that to try and upset him during games and get him to commit more dumb penalties. I’d say be more like Diontae Johnson, but he taunted as well. Also dumb. New rule: no communication of any kind with opponents.

5. Slants, Seams, and Whips, Oh My! – Yards after the catch is a statistic that has been severely lacking in this offense for a long time. Getting Johnson back is a big help because he can separate with the best of them. He had a whip route and a slant that led to big yards after the catch. Pickens had a couple of slants and a seam route that produces well also. Kenny Pickett has spent most of his time throwing outside of the numbers. Those routes don’t provide enough opportunities for the receiver after hauling in a pass. Working the throws inside the numbers was imperative and you see how much it helped. Keep in coming gentlemen.

6. A Tale of Two Porters – There is a lot to like from Joey Porter, Jr. He definitely has the chops to make a difference as a pass defender. However, we got a glimpse of what was keeping him out of the lineup. His tackling has been poor so far. It’s not the effort, it’s the technique. Some guys aren’t willing to get involved in the run game. Porter will do that. Right now, he’s bouncing off ball carriers. It’s definitely something he can, and I believe will, improve on. Now if they could get two more coverage guys just like him. Cory Trice, Jr., and Darius Rush have potential but I’m not assuming they can do it until they get on the field.

7. Pirouetting Pickett – Personally, I have seen enough of the 360 spin out of the pocket by Pickett. I’d rather see him work up and though the pass rush. Teams have seen enough of it as well and have been ready for it the last couple games. Additionally, Pickett looked a little off in this game. The ball seemed to float a little, not having the same zip on it as normal. He looked a little uncomfortable in the pocket. I wonder if he wasn’t 100 percent. Illness maybe or sore shoulder; I don’t want to speculate. He toughed it out and played well in the fourth quarter, but something just seemed off.

8. You Get a Carry and You Get a Carry – The Rams were using a practice-squad running back and a guy just signed this week. You’d never tell by how they ran the ball. In the first half alone, they had nine runs of at least six yards. The run defense gave up 135 yards rushing total but made some adjustment in the second half and played much better. The team has given up at least 125 yards rushing in five of six games. Minkah Fitzpatrick can only help so much, and Cam Heyward can’t come back soon enough.

9. Top Tandem – It’s sounds like I’m being a homer here, but I would put Watt and Highsmith up against any tandem in the league. If you look at the box score, you’ll see only three total tackles between the two but the disruption they provide is nearly immeasurable. Highsmith provided the pressure for Larry Ogunjobi to get an early sack. Keeanu Benton had two quarterback hits in part to the pressure those two provide. And again, Watt made a game-changing play with an impressive interception. I was going to nominate him for the Steelers Offensive Player of the Year at that point. Enjoy watching this duo. Fans of other teams don’t have it so lucky.

10. Not Just Places on the Map – Back to the bye week “adjustments”. Where the heck are Calvin Austin III and Darnell Washington in this offense? Austin had one touch because it wouldn’t be a Steeler game without Canada getting a jet/fly sweep in the game. He should be used how Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were on the crossing routes. Not many defensive backs are going to be able to keep up with Austin. Washington isn’t going to win as a route runner consistently. But using him as a check down would provide yards like the running game. He could catch a ball at the line of scrimmage and fall forward and still get three yards. They need to squeeze all the juice out of this lemon.