Tomlin, Pickett: Rams’ Defense Couldn’t ‘Lock In On’ George Pickens With Return Of Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week Seven, and the wide receiver play was one of the big factors in that outcome. WR Diontae Johnson returned from the Reserve/Injured list following his Week One injury and made some game-changing plays, including a 39-yard catch-and-run at the start of the fourth quarter. That came on a 3rd-and-8 play that extended the drive. The Steelers went on to score two plays later to tie the game at 17.

Johnson caught five passes on six targets for 79 yards. That is a solid stat line for his first game back, but perhaps more important is his effect on the overall offense. Not only is he able to move the sticks, reliably getting open on third downs, but he frees up the rest of the receivers. The main beneficiary of that in this game was No. 14, WR George Pickens.

39 yards and a trip to the red zone for Diontae Johnson ‼️ 📺: #PITvsLAR on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/wxGmRudbRJ — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

He had another enormous day on offense with a good mix of his signature back-shoulder fade and some yards after the catch in the middle of the field.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked in the post game presser on the Steelers’ official YouTube page how the return of Johnson helped the offense.

“They couldn’t lock in on 14, they gotta play straight up and it was evident,” Tomlin said.

Pickens was singled up in coverage more than you normally see and took full advantage, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the second straight week — the first time he has done that in his career. In total, he hauled in five receptions on eight targets for 107 yards and a long of 31. That makes three of the first six games in 2023 that he has gone over 100 yards.

Both players contributed to QB Kenny Pickett having his best completion percentage (68) this season and his second-best game from a passer rating standpoint at 97.1. Neither player found the end zone, as the Steelers rushed for three, but the return Johnsonis already paying off in a big way.

Pickett was asked in the postgame presser how Johnson’s return helped Pickens be open more.

“You can’t double George as much as you’d like,” Pickett said. “I think that’s what we saw today, it was a lot more singled up, giving them chances on slants and down the field.”

That is a good sign for this offense moving forward.