To Help The Team, CB Patrick Peterson Content With Taking Reduced Role

At this stage in his career, all CB Patrick Peterson wants to do is win. He’s had a Hall of Fame career. Been to Pro Bowls. Made All-Pro teams. Picked off passes, returned punts for touchdowns, played for a couple different teams and made his money. Winning is all that’s left.

If that means taking a smaller role, so be it. A diplomatic Peterson acknowledged the possibility he will no longer be a full-time player in the Steelers’ secondary on the other side of the bye. And he’s content with that.

On his latest All Things Covered podcast, Peterson made the comments in reference to CB Joey Porter Jr.’s expanded role in Week Five’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. For Peterson, he knows the score.

“At the end of the day, we all know that Joey has to be on the field at some point,” Peterson told co-host and cousin Bryant McFadden. “There ain’t no secret. And at the end of the day, it’s a very, very long season, and we’re all in this thing together.”

After playing only in dime packages the first four weeks, Porter saw his snap count change starting late in the third quarter of Sunday’s win. He was used as an every-down player, working in the team’s base 3-4, nickel, and dime packages. For the first time all season, it changed Peterson’s role. Initially, he was shifted from his typical left corner spot to the right side, taking Levi Wallace off the field. After a series doing that, it was Peterson who was removed from the field for Wallace. It marked the first time all year Peterson had been taken off the field with the exception of four goal-line plays where the defense deployed either one or zero corners.

Now 33 years old with one or two years left in the league, Peterson knows it’s a young-man’s game.

“I’m in the stage of my career…obviously whatever is best to help the team. But I also want to continue putting good tape out there. But I also understand the situation that we’re in as a defensive back room,” he said. “I’ve been in this game for a very, very long time. You draft a guy this high you ain’t drafting and have him on the sideline.”

As Peterson says, he’s not looking to pack his bags. But Porter’s increased role is inevitable, and Peterson is wise to acknowledge and accept it, even though the coaching staff continues to play coy about the depth chart.

Peterson can still help the team in different ways. Seeing more time in the slot or with post-snap rotations would minimize the need for the speed he’s lost while maximizing his football IQ. He’s still one of the smartest dudes on this team and probably in the league. And smart enough to realize the Steelers’ situation and how that’ll impact the rest of his Steelers career.

Check out the latest episode of their podcast below.