Steelers Week Five Friday Injury Report: Pickett Will Start, Highsmith Questionable, Five Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday injury report, their final edition ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. As part of their final report, QB Kenny Pickett is not listed and will play and start this weekend. OLB Alex Highsmith is questionable with a groin injury.

Five players have been ruled out: P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), OG James Daniels (groin), OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion), and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring).

Here is Friday’s official report.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (left knee)

LB Cole Holcomb (back)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow)

Limited

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Questionable

RB Najee Harris (hamstring)

DNP

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring) – Out

DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion) – Out

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Out

OG James Daniels (groin) – Out

OT Dan Moore Jr. (right knee) – Out

Highsmith was limited during today’s practice after not working on Thursday. RB Najee Harris was limited with a hamstring injury but is not carrying a game status into the weekend, meaning he’ll play.

Pickett is fully expected to start. He suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during a Week Four loss to the Houston Texans. Initially feared to miss time, he will play against the Ravens and look to rest up during the team’s Week Six bye week. On the season, Pickett has completed just over 60 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Earlier today, Highsmith told reporters his groin injury is minor and that he fully expects to play. Veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig will rotate behind him.

Moore suffered a right knee injury early against the Texans. Mike Tomlin ruled him out Tuesday and the team made it official today. It’s unclear if he will be able to play in Week the Seven game against the Los Angeles Rams. Rookie OT Broderick Jones will make his first start at left tackle. He logged 51 snaps last week after replacing the injured Moore.

Daniels will miss his second week in a row with a groin injury. Nate Herbig will again get the start at right guard. Rookie Darnell Washington will be the Steelers’ starting tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore will kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST. The Steelers enter the game 2-2 while the Ravens come into this one 3-1, leading the AFC North.