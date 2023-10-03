Steelers Vs. Texans Week 4: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Once again, we are discussing a painful 30-6 blowout loss, in embarrassing fashion to the Texans. A horrid display on both sides of the ball from the Pittsburgh Steelers overall. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
The best grade on offense was LG Isaac Seumalo (75.8, 59 snaps), with a particularly strong 88.2 pass block grade, along with a 67.8 in run blocking. He wasn’t charged with any pressures in the pass game, and especially enjoyed his run blocking in the middle of the game. I did note him as a part of a failed twist pickup in pass pro, an issue for the o-line in the matchup. Seumalo was the only player above a 70 grade, re-emphasizing the poor outing from the offense.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here, and honestly thought there’d be more.
WR George Pickens (48.8, 58) was targeted seven times, with only three catches for 25 yards. Houston’s pass defense deserves credit, with sticky coverage, and struggled to separate. Four contested catch opportunities, no receptions, including an end zone target. Pickens long was 17 yards, which was stopped short on third and 18. His other two receptions were out routes, one of which he fumbled out of bounds. Just four in YAC as well after two great games in that regard. Also noted him with a poor run block (39.9 grade), and a penalty. Pickens did draw a DPI on a back-shoulder on third down, but was clearly frustrated with the rest of us.
RG Nate Herbig got his first offensive snaps (59) filling in for the injured James Daniels, but a 46.4 grade. He allowed six pressures, all resulting in hurries, by far the most on the team for a 22.0 PBLK grade. Wasn’t charged for a sack, but noted one leading to a throwaway. Herbig was a part of some nice run blocking moments, but had the lowest 55.6 RBLK grade of the unit. This included a loss of one, and another not getting to a LB on third and two fail, resulting in a FG.
TE Pat Freiermuth (42.6, 30) struggled mightily as a run blocker (45.3), with one play being blocked across the entire formation on a third and two fail, along with several poor reps in my notes. As a receiver, caught three of his four targets for just seven yards. The incompletion was on a high throw from Pickett, and was dropped for a loss of six on a horrid TE screen off play-action, with the defender not fooled. He was also penalized for pass interference, negating a third down conversion, but was one of the many debatable calls in the game.
The lowest grade on offense was QB Mitch Trubisky (29.2, 10), coming in late following Kenny Pickett’s unfortunate injury. He went 3/5 for 18 yards, with a near interception where Pickens looked like the defender to save another disaster, and his other incompletion was low pass. Will likely get the start next week against Baltimore.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
The best grade on defense and overall was rookie DL Keeanu Benton (78.7, 29). He graded and played very well in run defense (77.1), littering my notes positively winning several reps. This included double teams, penetrating, four combined tackles, two stops, a forced fumble, but did have a missed run tackle. Benton had a pancake on a pass rush, but was overall quiet in the pass game without a pressure, and couldn’t disengage on a screen that went for 27 yards. Similar to the offensive grades, he was the only player above 70 in a poor showing from the unit overall.
EDGE T.J. Watt just missed the mark (69.9, 62), but by far his quietest performance of 2023 with just two tackles and one QB hit. One of the many disappointments against a battered Texans o-line, including no sacks from the Steelers defense on Sunday.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
EDGE Alex Highsmith was graded criminally IMO (49.6, 63). He didn’t fill the stat sheet as we’ve grown accustomed to from edge rushers in Pittsburgh. Highsmith did win several pass rush reps though, including four pressures and provided three QB hits (both team highs). He was impactful on money downs, one a fourth and one stop, and getting the defense off the field on a few occasions. He was dinged most in run defense (46.5), being chipped a bunch, and still had three assists (no stops though), but they did note him for a missed opportunity behind the line.
EDGE Markus Golden (48.2, 13) really struggled in run defense (44.2), sealed or unable to disengage multiple times in my notes. He won initially on a pass rush, but the lineman recovered, and did not have a pressure in the game. DL Montravius Adams (45.4, 41) also had a poor game in run defense (46.4), with a run stop early, but a missed tackle, was washed out/on the ground repetitively, and also lacked push on a sneak conversion late in the game.
LB Elandon Roberts (45.4, 42) did have 10 combined tackles, one for loss, five stops, and two QB hits, which is a seemingly healthy stat-line. He was a liability in coverage though (31.3), targeted twice and allowing two explosive catches, beat handily on a vertical route over the middle in the first quarter, along with a missed tackle as well.
DL DeMarvin Leal (41.0) suffered a concussion in the second half, playing 21 snaps. He had two tackles (both stops), a bat, and a pressure, but run defense was a poor overall (40.1). He crashed inside on one, which gave up the edge on a scramble, and couldn’t shed on a few occasions as well. Thought he might be a bit higher in the grades though.
The lowest grade on offense was CB Patrick Peterson (40.0, 71), in a terrible game. Two touchdowns allowed, the first pursuing the running back on the HB pass, and losing a step and missing the tackle on WR Nico Collins second touchdown, an explosive 52-yarder with YAC. Peterson allowed five catches on six targets for 94 yards, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted. He did have one near pick, anticipating a route nicely, which was my only positive note. Also struggled in the run/screen game, getting off blocks (including a blitz), poor angles, and missed two tackles. Ouch.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
NONE.
Not much love on special teams. The best grade was Joey Porter Jr. (68.8, three) including a tackle. K Chris Boswell (61.8) depressingly scored the only points on two field goals (35, 23). P Brad Wing (64.4) filled in for the injured Pressley Harvin, with two inside the 20, but two short ones and a touchback (not downed). KR Desmond King (62.0) took some questionable ones out of the end zone, with a long of 28 yards.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here. Nick Herbig had the most snaps (20) but a 49.9 grade, Miles Boykin (48.9, 17) unable to down the touchback punt, Damontae Kazee (47.5, six), and the lowest grade was Chandon Sullivan (43.3, 12).
Surprises:
- RB Najee Harris was one of the few bright spots on offense (29 snaps), but a 65.0 grade. He had 14 carries, 71 yards (5.1 average) running tough, including an explosive 23 yarder up the middle with good blocks, and a handful of successful runs. He also had a wow catch, diving to the ground to make the grab, popping back up for explosive YAC and 32-yard gain on a third and four conversion. Harris’ two explosive plays were the only ones for the Steelers offense, and his lone catch led the team in receiving yardage, whoof. The position is yet to score a touchdown, but expected a 70+ grade.
- Bad game for QB Kenny Pickett (58.2, 49), with only three chain moving passes in the game, not coming until the second half. Painfully slow start, with only seven passing yards and an interception in the first quarter. The pick was on an eerily similar play to WR Calvin Austin’s explosive TD last week, but former Steeler Steven Nelson recognized and nabbed the underthrow. Pickett also ran into a sack that unfortunately got him injured, an unfortunate common issue, with the worst-case scenario here. Fingers crossed quick recovery, but higher grade than I expected on just 114 pass yards and no TDs.
- Highsmith. For the reasons stated above in the “bad” category.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. TEXANS WEEK 4 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 4: OFF-OL (sans Moore). DEF-M. Fitzpatrick, Peterson, Wallace. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Patrick Peterson. OFF-Seumalo/Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.