Steelers Vs. Texans: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactives for their Week Four Sunday afternoon game against the Houston Texans, and as expected, two players will miss the contest due to injuries.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s game on the team’s Friday injury report, G James Daniels and P Pressley Harvin III are both inactive for the game against the Texans. Daniels is dealing with a groin injury while Harvin is battling a hamstring injury. Both players failed to practice this past week.

With Daniels out on Sunday, G Nate Herbig will start in his place. This will be his first game action on offense for the Steelers this season. With Harvin sidelined, newly signed P Brad Wing will fill in for him. Wing was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week and elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday. He was the Steelers’ punter back in 2014.

The rest of the steelers Week Four inactives are all healthy scratches and that list of players includes QB Mason Rudolph, RB Godwin Igwebuike, NT Breiden Fehoko, and WR Gunner Olszewski. Rudolph, as usual, has been designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback for the game.

As for other tidbits related to the Week Four inactive list, T/G Dylan Cook is active for the first time this season, and that is a result of Daniels being sidelined with his injury.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 4 vs. Texans:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

G James Daniels

P Pressley Harvin III

WR Gunner Olszewski

RB Godwin Igwebuike

NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans’ Inactive Players:

QB Case Keenum (3rd)

G Josh Jones

LB Denzel Perryman

CB Tavierre Thomas

T Laremy Tunsil

RB Dare Ogunbowale

C/G Michael Deiter