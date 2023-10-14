Steelers Have Scout At BYU-TCU Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scout at the Big 12 matchup between TCU and BYU today, according to Ethan Love of TCU 360 on Twitter. They’re one of nine NFL teams with a scout at the game, while the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders also have scouts in attendance.

TCU went to the National Championship game last season and had eight players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. CB Josh Newton is their most intriguing prospect, as the Louisiana-Monroe transfer has seven career interceptions, including three last season and one so far this year. He also had 12 passes defensed last season with another four so far in 2023. He’s in his fifth season of college ball, and stands at 5’11 and 195 pounds. He could be a Day Two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

BYU, the school that produced Puka Nacua, who has emerged into one of the best receivers in the NFL in his rookie season, also had OT Blake Freeland drafted in 2023, as well as QB Jaren Hall. They have another offensive tackle who could look to be selected this season, as 6-6, 325 pound OT Kingsley Suamataia could be a Day Two pick in 2023. Suamataia is a former highly-regarded prospect, being rated as a 5-star prospect and No. 32 in the class of 2021 by 247Sports. He originally committed to Oregon but transferred to BYU, where he’s been an anchor on the offensive line for the Cougars.

Pittsburgh does have a need at CB to find a potential long-term fit next to Joey Porter Jr., and while they drafted an offensive tackle in Broderick Jones in the first round last season, they could be looking to upgrade over OT Chukwuma Okorafor. Both Newton and Suamataia are names to watch, especially as we get closer to draft season.