Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 5)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several NFL prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis

The Kentucky Wildcats ran all over the Florida Gators, winning in Lexington 33-14. RB #1 Ray Davis was a big reason for Kentucky’s success as the 5-foot-10, 216-pound senior ran for 280 yards on 26 carries (10.6 yards per carry) along with three touchdowns on the day. Davis had a long of 75 yards in the contest, showing a blend of strength and power between the tackles as well as burst and acceleration once he got into the open field. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis had 189 rush yards after contact against Florida, breaking 10 tackles in the contest. Those are impressive metrics for Davis, who figures to be a mid-to-late round prospect and only helped his draft stock with that historic performance.

"SWEET BABY RAY‼️" Ray Davis takes it 75 yards to the HOUSE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Q6JnFGBboO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris

The Rebels of Ole miss won a shootout in Oxford Saturday against LSU, taking down the Tigers 55-49 in a back-and-forth affair. WR #9 Tre Harris looked impressive in the win, catching eight passes for 153 yards, with a long of 56 yards, and a touchdown. The performance by Harris is particularly impressive as he got hurt two weeks ago at Tulane and had surgery to clean up his knee after the game. He wasn’t expected to play the following week against Alabama, but managed to get onto the field, though he didn’t record any stats.

Coming back less than two weeks later after a procedure to put up the number he did speaks to Harris’ heart and dedication to the team, having a great performance to keep Ole Miss alive in the SEC and help his draft status.

TRE HARRIS GETS THE TOUCHDOWN TO STEAL THE LEAD LATE IN THE 4TH QUARTER 😱 Ole Miss leads 55-49 over LSU with less than a minute left.pic.twitter.com/3kdlY5Jjdv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2023

USC QB Caleb Williams

The Trojans held off a late comeback attempt by Colorado to win a high scoring affair, 48-41. QB #13 Caleb Williams looked outstanding yet again for USC as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner completed 75% of his passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns to one interception, his first of the season. For most of the game, USC looked in full control as Williams had his way with the Buffaloes’ defense, attacking them down the field vertically as well as in the short game near the red zone. He displayed his arm talent with multiple off-platform, sidearm throws, making it look easy as he consistently found his targets all over the field. Williams is shaping up to win the Heisman a second-consecutive time while also likely being a lock for the #1 overall pick.

Thought this was one of the better throws of the day for Caleb Williams vs. Colorado. Middle of the field splitter right by the Tampa 2 MLB. pic.twitter.com/sNTtgkfnmd — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 2, 2023

Missouri DB Kris Abrams-Draine

The 23rd-ranked Tigers won on the road against Vanderbilt, 38-21, taking Missouri to 5-0 to start the season. The offense had a field day for the Tigers against the Commodores, but DB #7 Kris Abrams-Draine had himself a strong performance as well, recording five total tackles and an interception. Abrams-Draine displayed good instincts and quick transition skills on coverage, being able to match receivers’ breaks out of their routes and be in position to make a play on the football. Abrams-Draine has three interceptions to start the season and is inside/outside versatile, being able to play on the boundary as well as in the slot. Expect to hear his name more often as draft season approaches as a potential early declare.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean

The Iowa Hawkeyes got a much-needed win at home against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night, winning 26-16. The offense again didn’t do much to help the Hawkeyes’ cause, but DB #3 Cooper DeJean impacted the game in a big way. DeJean had six total tackles, an interception, and a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown, making a statement on both defense and special teams. DeJean scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter while also getting the pick in the end zone to end promising Michigan State drive. A capable cover corner who can also play safety, DeJean is that versatile defensive back who can contribute immediately on special teams, making him a likely lock to go Day One in the NFL Draft should he declare early.