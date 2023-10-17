Schefter: Rams Signing RB Myles Gaskin Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Los Angeles Rams’ backfield will look much different in Week Seven than it did in Week Six. After losing their top two runners, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, to injury, knocking them out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rams have made several moves to their room.

The latest is signing RB Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad and to their 53-man roster. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Gaskin signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30 and has bounced on and off the team throughout the season. He’s appeared in only one game this season, logging just two special teams snaps and zero on offense. His most productive year came with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, carrying the ball 173 times for 612 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, he’ll try to boost the Rams’ backfield this weekend. Their lead back is still likely to be rookie Zach Evans, a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, and the Rams officially signed RB Royce Freeman from their practice squad and to their 53-man roster earlier today. They also added ex-Ram Darrell Henderson to their practice squad as a potential Saturday elevation, though Gaskins’ addition clouds that picture.

Los Angeles came into the year with Cam Akers expected to be the team’s top back. That plan quickly changed and Akers was traded to Minnesota. Now, Los Angeles is grabbing a Vikings’ back of their own.

The Steelers and Rams kick off this Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.