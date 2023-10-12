Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Won’t Play Sunday Against 49ers

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson isn’t expected to play in Sunday’s Week Six game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

Watson has been dealing with a reported rotator cuff bruise in his throwing arm. He surprisingly missed the team’s Week Four game against the Baltimore Ravens when he was expected to play. The team turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled mightily in his NFL debut.

Watson’s injury has caused some controversy with some fans and those in the media questioning his toughness and desire to play. Prior to the game against the Ravens, the Browns’ coaching staff spoke as if Watson was fully expected to play. It wasn’t until hours before kickoff that it was determined he’d be unable to go. According to the Browns, it was Watson who made the call to sit out after being medically cleared by team doctors.

This week, the team will turn to veteran P.J. Walker instead. Walker has started seven career games, all with the Carolina Panthers, with a 4-3 record and five touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Most of his starts came last season.

Watson received a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract after being traded by the Houston Texans to the Browns. After serving a lengthy suspension for allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, he finished out 2022 with Cleveland. The hope was Watson would make a leap in his first full year with the team but that has not happened. He’s had one good showing in a win over the Tennessee Titans but otherwise struggled.

The Browns are heavy underdogs to the 49ers. They are 2-2 through their first four games, having a bye last Sunday. San Francisco remains one of two undefeated teams in the NFL with the league’s best defense and are coming off a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.