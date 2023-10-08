‘Really Put Myself In That Steelers-Baltimore Rivalry:’ Joey Porter Jr. Excited To Make Play In ‘A Crucial Moment’

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. came up clutch with an interception of Lamar Jackson with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter to keep the Steelers within a field goal at 10-8. After WR Gunner Olszewski fumbled a punt return and the Ravens took over inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard line, Porter got a pick on a third-down fade route intended for WR Odell Beckham Jr. After the Steelers’ 17-10 win, Porter talked about his excitement to make the play and put his stamp on the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.

“Man, just excited. Just happy to be able to make a play for this team at a crucial moment of the game. I just really put myself in that Steelers-Baltimore rivalry. I’m happy,” Porter said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

Porter is familiar with the rivalry given that his dad and namesake played a key part in as a star outside linebacker for the Steelers. Now, the younger Porter becomes a key part in the rivalry as he helped the Steelers get a much-needed win and overtake Baltimore for first place in the AFC North. The victory puts the Steelers at 3-2 as they head into their bye week in Week Six.

The Steelers were down just two points at 10-8 when Olszewski fumbled the punt return after the Steelers defense, which was stout all day, forced Baltimore into a three-and-out. With the Ravens getting the ball back inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard line, it seemed like a sure bet that Baltimore would score and extend its lead to at least five points. It would’ve sapped some of Pittsburgh’s momentum, and a touchdown and extra point would’ve made it a two-score game. But Porter came up huge, picking the pass off and keeping the momentum firmly on Pittsburgh’s side.

It was the first game that Porter got significant snaps in Pittsburgh’s base defense, and plays like that show why. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Porter continue to have an increased role after the Steelers bye week.

It was also Porter’s first career interception. He had one in the preseason, but this is the first that actually counts. He only had one interception in college, but today’s interception will surely quell some doubts that people had about his hands coming out of Penn State.

His name is now firmly etched in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, and Porter helped put the Steelers in a good spot going forward. They’re in first place in the division with two divisional wins, and now they’ll have a week to reset before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven.