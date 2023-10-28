Rams DL Desjuan Johnson Fined For Unnecessary Roughness Against Steelers

Los Angeles Rams rookie DL Desjuan Johnson, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2023 NFL Draft, was fined $4,275 for unnecessary roughness on a play that occurred with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Johnson appeared to illegally use his helmet when trying to get through RB Jaylen Warren, who was also fined for unnecessary roughness on a blitz pickup in the second quarter. Johnson wasn’t flagged on the play, a completion to WR Allen Robinson II that set up Pittsburgh’s game-clinching QB sneak. Johnson finished the game with one tackle, and he has three tackles in three games played this season.

The rookie was impressive at Toledo, but he’s a little bit undersized which caused him to fall in the draft. It was the only fine of the game for the Rams, while Pittsburgh had five fines split between four players.

The Steelers will look to stay more disciplined when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow, while Johnson will look to avoid picking up more fines in his young NFL career. Johnson has played 21 snaps this season. You can read more about Johnson in Josh Carney’s interview with Johnson at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, where Pittsburgh met with him.