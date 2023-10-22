Rams Backfield To Be Led By Veteran Committee Against Steelers

We finally have clarity on the Los Angeles Rams backfield situation. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veterans Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson will lead the team’s backfield today with RB Zach Evans backing both up.

Newly signed RB Myles Gaskin will be inactive.

Rams’ rookie RB Zach Evans — one of the most added players in fantasy football this past week — is expected to back up both Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson today against the Steelers, while RB Myles Gaskin is expected to be inactive today, per sources. https://t.co/CoCKd2MXcY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2023

Freeman has been on the Rams practice squad this season but was signed to the 53 man roster earlier this week. Henderson, a former Rams’ draft pick, was signed to the practice squad earlier this week and elevated to the Active/Inactive roster yesterday.

The Rams have had to shuffle their backfield throughout the week due to injuries suffered by starter Kyren Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers in the team’s Week Six win over the Arizona Cardinals. Combined, the Rams backfield has just four carries this season, all from Evans, but it sounds like he will have a reduced role today.

Gaskin was signed earlier this week off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. But with him so new to the team, it’s not a shock he will be inactive today.

Pittsburgh’s run defense has struggled throughout the year but has a favorable matchup. The Rams could lean even heavier on their passing game, led by veteran QB Matthew Stafford and WRs Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and TuTu Atwell.

The Steelers and Rams kickoff today at 4:05 PM/EST.