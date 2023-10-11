QB Coach Mike Sullivan More Impressed By Play Kenny Pickett Made Before Long Touchdown Pass

Sure, QB Kenny Pickett’s 41-yard touchdown pass to WR George Pickens gets all the attention and highlights. As all good game-winning touchdowns should. But the theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday was the play before the play. Whether it was Kwon Alexander’s open-field tackling that led to Miles Killebrew’s punt block or Joey Porter Jr.’s pick or in this case, Pickett hitting WR Allen Robinson II on a 3rd and 9 to move the sticks and set up the score, those are plays that are easy to forget but crucial to victory.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan said Pickett’s throw to move the chains was just as impressive as anything he did Sunday.

“I would draw your attention to a play actually before that touchdown pass,” Sullivan said as shared by 93.7 The Fan’s Chris Mack. “We had a 3rd and 9, I think at the 21-yard line. He hung in there and got that ball off just in the nick of time before 14 got to him to hit A-Rob on the sideline. So that was a big conversion.”

What’s #Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan have to say about Kenny Pickett’s “pocket management,” and his growth through the first five weeks of the season?

(two 🎥, ‘cause I’m not paying Elon to post longer videos) pic.twitter.com/NYzeKDjsAI — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) October 11, 2023

That was one of those crucial plays that don’t look as important in the box score than they were watching it live. After an unsuccessful Najee Harris run and incompletion over the middle to TE Connor Heyward, the Steelers faced 3rd and 9 with 3:28 to play and trailing 10-8. Fail to convert here and the Ravens could run out the clock.

Pickett dropped back and facing the blitz, was quickly pressured. He stood tall and delivered to the right side complete to Robinson to beat zone coverage. A perfect throw that didn’t result in Robinson getting smacked, it picked up 10 yards to move the sticks.

A handful of plays later and Pickett hit Pickens deep downfield for the score.

While Pickett and the offense has struggled this year, they have a knack for making the clutch play. In his full game against Baltimore last year, Pickett went 5-of-6 for 64 yards and a touchdown on the game-winning drive, finishing it with third-down scoring pass to RB Najee Harris. Against the Ravens this year in thr game’s defining drive, Pickett went 4-of-6 for 78 yards and a touchdown to win again. He’s certainly risen to the moment in key situations, and it was a win the Steelers desperately needed.

If Pickett can continue to make plays like that from the pocket, which he’s done many times before, he’ll become the best version of himself. That’s his mission the rest of the season.