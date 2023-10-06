PFF Analyst On Steelers, Matt Canada: ‘Any Other Organization I Think Would Have Already Made A Change’

“The Steelers Way” is something head coach Mike Tomlin and the organization have championed over the years. On the surface, it sounds good: tradition, winning, Super Bowls, and consistency. However, the underlying consequences of it are what has hampered the team in recent years.
In Pro Football Focus’ Game Preview of the Steelers-Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, Sam Monson pointed to the team’s refusal to change as the reason they are struggling.
“Now they are a prisoner to their own creation because as an organization they don’t make knee-jerk reactions and fire people when things go bad,” Monson said to his co-host Steve Palazzolo when talking about Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh offense. “If this was any other organization, I think they would have already made a change.”
In the last 50-plus years the Steelers have had just three head coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cower, and Mike Tomlin. That is by far the least number of coaches for a team during that span. Since Tomlin has been coach, he has never fired a coordinator during a season, instead electing to wait until their contracts expire before deciding to part ways.
The offensive coordinators before Canada, Todd Haley and Randy Fichtner, both showed a lack of ability with the play sheet, but still served the entirety of their contracts. Now, two coordinators later, the same issue has arisen as the team continues to spin its wheels with another struggling play caller.
Last week, an angry Tomlin promised changes following the team’s disappointing loss to the Houston Texans.
“Hell yeah we’ve got to make some changes, ” Tomlin said. “That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome.”
With the microscope pointed squarely at the team’s offense, which collected a mere six points on the day, most assumed this could be an indication of a switch at offensive coordinator. But just a few days later, the head coach clarified his comments, saying the team would practice in pads on this week’s Wednesday practice, and so the wheels continue to sputter.
A famous quote of Tomlin’s throughout his tenure has been “The standard is the standard.” In Pittsburgh that standard has been average, nothing more, nothing less, due to a refusal to change.
With a bye week looming, perhaps a change is in the horizon. But if the last 50-plus years are any indication of what’s to come, I wouldn’t bet on it.