NFL Network: Alex Highsmith Will Play, Kenny Pickett Won’t Have Full Mobility

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith will play in today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Steelers pass-rusher Alex Highsmith, who tweaked his groin earlier in the week and is questionable, is expected to play today, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Highsmith entered today’s game questionable with a groin injury he tweaked at the end of Wednesday’s practice. He did not practice Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday and ending the week questionable.

He told reporters he expected to play and appears poised to suit up. The Steelers starting ROLB, Highsmith has one sack this season with multiple pressures. Should he be on any sort of snap count, veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig could see more time.

Also per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, QB Kenny Pickett will play but won’t have full mobility due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

“He’s not 100 percent from a mobility standpoint,” Garafolo said.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (bone bruise) will play today, but won’t have his full mobility; The #Cowboys self-scouted this week while prepping for the #49ers; It’s hard to ignore the comments made by Sean Payton prior to #Jets–#Broncos. pic.twitter.com/0kwFVzH1Cx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Pickett was injured in Week Four’s loss to the Houston Texans. He practiced fully Thursday and Friday and will get the start this afternoon versus Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 1 PM/EST.