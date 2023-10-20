Mike Martz, Kurt Warner Critical Of How Steelers Use Najee Harris And Jaylen Warren

Coming out of the bye, if the Pittsburgh Steelers want to turn their offense around, they need to get the running game going. That was the key to their success under the same circumstances last year, finding traction on the ground post-bye and creating a competent, serviceable offense that did enough to win games when coupled with a strong defensive group.

Over at The 33rd Team, former NFL coach Mike Martz and his former QB Kurt Warner say if Pittsburgh wants to replicate that success, they need to change the structure of the run game. Everything from personnel to scheme should be on the table.

For starters, Martz said RB Jaylen Warren gives the offense more juice.

“I think there’s hope of this when they play Warren,” Martz said. “I think he’s given them some life when Jaylen Warren, is the back they put in there. I think Najee Harris, just a different guy. He’s missed some holes. They’ve done a pretty good job at times and he’s just missed. And Warren comes in and he hits it and all of a sudden it’s an eight yard gain.”

Warren has shown to be a more explosive and downhill runner, an angry bowling ball who never stops churning forward. Harris can be powerful but isn’t as compact and dense as Warren. While they have different styles, their production has been similar. Harris is averaging 3.9 YPC to Warren’s 3.6. Harris has a 44.4 percent run success rate while Warren comes in at 44.1. Harris’ long is 24 yards, Warren’s 18. And Harris’ yards after contact is better than Warren’s, 2.0 versus 1.1.

But from the eye test, there are times where Warren feels like he’s bringing more juice and energy. He’s made a big impact in the pass game as a blocker and receiver, phasing Harris out of that aspect of the game.

Martz also acknowledged the Steelers’ scheme looks broken.

“They’re getting back more to gap and power football and gotten away from the zone stuff. They get defeated in the zone blocks up front. Defense lines, they just shuck them and get off those double teams pretty easily.”

Poor zone blocking has been something we’ve noted throughout the year. Pittsburgh has just been bad at it and far more successful with man/duo blocks and the occasional trap/wham. As Dave Bryan pointed out, the Steelers are averaging nearly seven yards per carry when they pull their guards but have only used it eight times all season.

The Steelers have run Trap, Power & Wham just eight times combined in five games for an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2023

If Pittsburgh wants to get on track, they have to get off it. As in, their zone blocking track has been wildly unsuccessful and must be greatly reduced as opposed to it being their current base run game under OL Coach Pat Meyer. If they don’t adjust, he should be held responsible.

For Warner, he wants the Steelers to allow Harris to run downhill more often.

“It just seems like they’re using him in the wrong ways,” Warner said. “He’s not an I-Back. He needs to be lined up in the [I-Form], his heels at eight yards and running downhill between the tackles. And when he’s offset in the gun, he’s not nearly as effective.”

On paper, that feels true. That’s how Harris functioned at Alabama and as a build-up runner with great size, a full steam ahead makes more sense. But do the numbers align? Not so much. According to charting done by our Tom Mead, Harris is averaging 2.6 YPC when the Steelers are under center or in pistol. In shotgun, he’s averaging 4.5 YPC. There’s other factors to be considered than that baseline number but it’s a stark contrast.

No matter the reason or the solution, it needs to be fixed. Pittsburgh can’t sustain without a run game. They’re among the NFL’s worst first down offenses and easily the worst at trying to run the ball early, averaging 2.0 yards per carry on first quarter runs. That’s last in the NFL. Without fixing that, QB Kenny Pickett will struggle, the offense won’t produce, and the defense will be on the field too often, averaging more than 70 snaps per game.