LG Isaac Seumalo Is Getting Into A Groove After A Rocky Start

Remember last year how we feared that RG James Daniels was going to be a bust after seeing him perform poorly in the preseason as well as at the start of the regular season?
Daniels was Pittsburgh’s big free agent addition last offseason, coming over from Chicago. He played four seasons with the Bears, playing both center and guard but found a home at guard. Pittsburgh signed him to man the right guard spot opposite Kevin Dotson, but he notably struggled to begin training camp. Looking uncomfortable in OL Pat Meyer’s system, he worked through some growing pains and eventually got comfortable enough with Meyer’s teachings to become Pittsburgh’s best offensive lineman last season.
Well, this season, it appears as if Pittsburgh’s most recent big free agent addition from this offseason is following a similar trend. Steeler Nation was stoked when Pittsburgh signed G Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal this spring, being the clear favorite to man the left guard spot opposite Daniels. He had made himself quite the player for the Philadelphia Eagles the previous several seasons, becoming a quality starter along one of the best offensive lines in football. Adding Seumalo along with drafting OT Broderick Jones was supposed to complete the overall of this offensive line, the two joining Daniels as well as C Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor to give the Steelers the best offensive line they’ve had the last several years.
Alas, the offensive line has struggled mightily since the beginning of the regular season. Seumalo had been a part of those struggles, not matching the expectations of that rock-solid starter we thought the Steelers were getting this offseason. He looked outmatched in his first regular-season performance against the San Francisco 49ers, looking uncomfortable in the new system under Meyer as well as lacking time and continuity with the other offensive linemen as they went against a talented 49ers defensive front.
Seumalo has started to get into a groove the last two weeks, having better play on tape as a run blocker as well as in pass protection compared to what we saw the first three weeks of the season. Pro Football Focus charted Seumalo with 69 pass-blocking snaps the last two weeks, during which he’s only allowed one pressure with no sacks or quarterback hits allowed. The defensive-line talent hasn’t been the same the Steelers faced to start the season, but Seumalo looks to becoming more comfortable with Meyer’s system. He’s using independent hands and working beside Jones and Cole in pass protection to keep Kenny Pickett clean in the pocket.
This offensive line must improve going forward, including Seumalo, who is likely the best overall player of the unit. However, it’s promising to see him doing better after a rocky start, looking more like the player we thought the Steelers were getting when Pittsburgh signed him. He’s a smart veteran who sets a great example for the whole unit and will be the ideal guy to have next to Jones should Pittsburgh leave the rookie at left tackle after Dan Moore Jr. returns from injury.