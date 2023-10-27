Jaguars WR Zay Jones Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without WR Zay Jones for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s according to head coach Doug Pederson, who offered an update Friday morning. Per Pederson via the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, while Jones won’t play against the Steelers, the team is trending in a positive direction with a few other key players.

Jaguars WR Zay Jones is OUT with an knee injury but “there’s a good chance” DT Davon Hamilton (back) makes his season debut Sunday vs. Steelers, per HC Doug Pederson. CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and LG Walker Little (knee) are both “trending in right direction” for Sunday too. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 27, 2023

Jones has been out for most of the season, returning for the team’s Week Five win over the Buffalo Bills before missing the last two games. This week will make it three straight for Jones, who has only eight receptions this season though two have gone for touchdowns. While Jones is a loss, the Jaguars still have top wideouts in Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley along with TE Evan Engram. There’s also gadget player Jamal Agnew, who should continue to see playing time.

As Pederson notes, DT Davon Hamilton will be activated from IR and play this weekend after missing the first seven weeks due to a summer back injury. Hamilton had been practicing the past few weeks and has been ramped up enough to play, helping the Jags’ interior defensive line. Coming into the game, Jacksonville has one of the NFL’s strongest run defenses, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry and limiting explosive plays.

CB Tyson Campbell’s status seemed uncertain heading into today, but it sounds like he will play. An important piece for the Jaguars’ secondary, his size will match up well against WR George Pickens, coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances for the Steelers. The two know each other as well, teammates at Georgia. It could be a fiery day after both teams traded words earlier in the week.

Walker Little, a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2021, has started five games for the team this year. A college tackle at Stanford, he’s shifted to guard at the NFL level and is part of an underrated Jaguars’ line.

Jacksonville will issue its full and final injury report later today.