Jaguars’ Winning Streak Continues With 20-10 Win Over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium today, but they weren’t able to end Jacksonville’s winning streak as the Jaguars rolled over Pittsburgh, 20-10.

The Jaguars won the toss and deferred, and the Steelers went three-and-out with WR Diontae Johnson dropping a pass up the seam on the first play of the game. A bad punt from P Pressley Harvin III went just 33 yards to the Jacksonville 47, and the Jaguars took over with good field position.

On 3rd and 5, CB James Pierre was flagged for a really questionable defensive pass interference, giving the Jaguars a first down at the Pittsburgh 33. But a facemask penalty on TE Evan Engram knocked the Jaguars back 15 yards and out of field goal range for a 3rd and 21. The Jaguars gained 12 yards and sent out K Brandon McManus, who booted a 50-yard field goal to put Jacksonville up 3-0 with 10:47 left.

The Steelers offense responded with another three-and-out. The Jaguars would take over at their own 32-yard line after a 51-yard punt by Harvin was returned 12 yards. A 26-yard strike from QB Trevor Lawrence to WR Calvin Ridley helped set up a 51-yard McManus field goal, and the Jaguars went up 6-0 with 5:54 left in the first.

The Steelers again went three-and-out after QB Kenny Pickett was incomplete downfield to WR George Pickens. Jacksonville took over at its own 20. On 3rd and 4, Lawrence connected with WR Christian Kirk for a 29-yard gain and S Keanu Neal was flagged for a horrible roughing the passer penalty that gave the Jaguars another 15 yards, to make it a 44-yard gain. But on 1st and 10 from the Pittsburgh 18, LB Kwon Alexander forced a fumble on a shovel pass to TE Evan Engram, and LB Cole Holcomb recovered. The Steelers took over at their own 29.

They proceeded to record their fourth straight three-and-out in as many drives. WR Jamal Agnew returned Harvin’s 45-yard punt 13 yards, and Jacksonville would take over at their own 37. On 2nd and 9 from the Pittsburgh 45, Lawrence hit Ridley for a gain for 27 with the officiating crew missing a clear hold on OLB T.J. Watt, and then RB Travis Etienne gained 12 yards down to the six. On the next play, S Damontae Kazee intercepted Lawrence in the end zone and then took it out and stepped out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

Pittsburgh’s offense finally picked up a first down on a 12-yard reception by Johnson, and the Steelers gained another 32 yards on a defensive pass interference against WR Calvin Austin III. Two plays later, Austin ran for 10 yards down to the Jacksonville 40-yard line, and then Pickett hit Johnson for a 16-yard gain. On 3rd and 3 from the Jacksonville 17, Johnson gained nine yards down to the Jacksonville 8-yard line. Pittsburgh’s drive stalled at the Jacksonville 5-yard line and the Steelers settled for a 22-yard field goal by K Chris Boswell to cut the Jacksonville lead to 6-3 with 3:59 left in the half. It was a 12-play, 93-yard drive for the Steelers.

A holding penalty on CB James Pierre on 3rd and 7 from the Pittsburgh 44 kept the Jaguars offense on the field, and Jacksonville added to its lead with a 38-yard field goal from McManus to make it 9-3 with 1:04 left in the half.

The Steelers’ final drive of the half got off to a great start, but it ended in disaster with QB Kenny Pickett getting injured and the Steelers getting flagged during a 55-yard Boswell field goal attempt. While Boswell made the kick, it was taken off the board and he was no good from 61 yards out. The Steelers went into the half down 9-3 and with the status of their starting quarterback unknown.

On Jacksonville’s first drive of the second half, OLB Nick Herbig forced a lost fumble by RB Tank Bigsby to give the Steelers possession, and then QB Mitch Trubisky came out to lead Pittsburgh’s offense, which went three-and-out. Pittsburgh then forced a three-and-out for Jacksonville before punting after just one first down.

Jacksonville took a 17-3 lead with 5:05 to go in the third quarter after RB Travis Etienne caught a 56-yard touchdown pass on the second play of Jacksonville’s drive. They successfully completed the two-point conversion to take a 14-point lead.

The Steelers picked up a first down on an 11-yard reception by WR Diontae Johnson, and Johnson had another first down off a scramble drill on 3rd and 2. RB Jaylen Warren then gained 11 yards on a reception, and the Steelers were inside the Jacksonville 30. On 2nd and 3 from the Jacksonville 22, Trubisky connected with WR George Pickens for a 22-yard touchdown. That cut the Jacksonville lead to 17-10 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter after Boswell’s extra point.

The Jaguars had a nice drive going after an 11-yard reception by TE Evan Engram was followed up by a 13-yard run by Etienne down to the Pittsburgh 32-yard line. But on 3rd and 10, T.J. Watt sacked Lawrence and knocked the Jaguars out of field goal range. The Steelers and Trubisky took over at their own 20-yard line following a touchback.

But Trubisky made a critical mistake, throwing an interception on 2nd and 3 from the Pittsburgh 27. S Andrew Wingard picked him off on a pass intended for Allen Robinson II. Jacksonville took over at its own 41. On 1st and 20 following a holding penalty on the Jacksonville 48, TE Evan Engram had a 34-yard gain down to the Pittsburgh 18-yard line, and the Jaguars were able to make it a two-score game at 20-10 with McManus’ 37-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the game.

Pittsburgh’s next drive was set back on a sack by EDGE Josh Allen with the Steelers at their own 46. Trubisky was incomplete to Pickens on 3rd and 16, and on fourth down with 2:30 remaining, Trubisky was incomplete to Warren. Jacksonville took over with 2:25 left and went three-and-out, so the Steelers offense got another crack at it after taking over at their 2-yard line.

Pittsburgh couldn’t score though, and the Jaguars improved to 6-2 with a 20-10 win.