‘I Think The Steelers Have Lamar’s Number’: Ben Roethlisberger Says Ravens’ Jackson Looks Like A Different Player When Playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a very impressive 48-18 as the starter of record since entering the NFL. In his worst outing, he went 7-5 in 2021, and that included multiple losses in games in which he did not finish due to injury.
But when it comes to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s just another level. A lower level. There are only four teams against whom Jackson has lost multiple times. The Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams to whom he has lost three times now, currently 1-3 against both. He is 1-2 against the Miami Dolphins and 7-2 against the Cleveland Browns.
“I feel like the Steelers have Lamar’s number, because it seems like every time they play him it’s just…”, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast, which was published yesterday, commenting on Pittsburgh’s latest win over Jackosn and the Ravens.
In the game, Jackson completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards, but he failed to throw a touchdown, and threw one interception, in the red zone. There are caveats involved in all that, however, which we’ll get to, but first, let’s turn to his overall numbers against Pittsburgh.
In four starts, he is 78-for-132 passing for 858 yards with four touchdowns against seven interceptions. He does have 245 rushing yards on 44 attempts, though, interestingly, he has never scored with his legs against Pittsburgh.
His only win as a starter came in 2019 in an overtime victory. That was the season in which Roethlisberger’s elbow injury kept him out for 14 games. QB Mason Rudolph started the game but suffered a concussion in the second half, so then-rookie college free agent Devlin Hodges had to finish it.
“The defense is going to carry this team because they are so good”, Roethlisberger said, referring to their performance against Jackson on Sunday, but also noted that he just looks like another player when he faces the Steelers.
“From him running to throwing. He had some really good throws today, but he had some really bad throws, too”, the former Steelers quarterback said, but also pointed out how his weapons did him no favors. “There were balls that were dropped, and you can’t have it in this rivalry, in this game, when a game is always so close. You can’t afford to drop those”.
And the Ravens dropped a lot of them. Including one by Rashod Bateman in the end zone. Mark Andrews had a ‘drop’ as well in the end zone, though he didn’t seem prepared for the throw. Zay Flowers had multiple missed opportunities, including a deep shot on which he lost his footing and fell down late in the game.
By virtue of a 1-3 record, sure, you can say that the Steelers have had Jackson’s number thus far in his career. However, I still think Steelers fans delude themselves when they act as though he can’t beat them. By rights, he should have had the win on Sunday if his team didn’t sabotage itself.