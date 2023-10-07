How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Ravens

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week Four game against the Houston Texans.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (17-16)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (16-13)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (20-17)

Jarrett Bell/USA Today: Steelers (26-23)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

THOSE PICKING THE RAVENS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Ravens (24-20)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Ravens (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Ravens (23-13)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (21-10)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Ravens (23-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Ravens (27-16)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Ravens (24-21)

TOTALS

Those Picking The Steelers: 6

Those Picking The Ravens: 8

Quick Notes

– Week Five is the earliest the Steelers and Ravens have played each other since 2019, when they also first met in Week Five. Pittsburgh went on to lose that game 26-23 in overtime, the Duck Hodges/JuJu Smith-Schuster fumble game.

– Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has four rushing touchdowns this season, the most by any quarterback. All four have come over his last two games.

– Pittsburgh is the only team Jackson has thrown more interceptions against (six) than touchdowns (four) in his career.

– RB Jaylen Warren leads the Steelers with 18 receptions, two more than WR George Pickens. The last Steelers backfield player to lead the team in reception over the course of an entire season was FB John L. Williams in 1994, who finished with 51. Tight end Eric Green finished second with 46 while the leading receiver was WR Charles Johnson’s 38.

– Through the first month, the Steelers point differential is -38. That’s the same point differential they finished the 2022 season with. Baltimore’s point differential is +41, tied for the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

– Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has three sacks this season, tied with Minnesota’s Harrison Smith for the most by any DB in football.