‘Hell Yeah We Gotta Make Some Changes’: Mike Tomlin Reacts To Steelers’ Blowout Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Houston and got stomped by the Texans on Sunday afternoon, losing in embarrassing fashion in a 30-6 blowout. Both the offense and defense looked abysmal from start to finish, looking outmatched by a Texans squad that couldn’t do anything wrong throughout the contest.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he foresees any changes coming after suffering such a big loss, to which Tomlin said that you can bet changes are coming in the near future.

‘Hell yeah we gotta make some changes, man,” Tomlin said to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube Channel. “That was an ugly product we put out there today. And so, we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, man, we’ll put together a plan in preparation.”

The media was pointing specifically to OC Matt Canada and his performance in this game as the offense couldn’t get anything going, like most of the season as a whole. Tomlin didn’t specifically make any comments regarding Canada and his job status, but he seemed adamant that changes will be coming regarding the offense along with the team as a whole in the coming days.

The offense was putrid against the Texans, producing just 225 yards on 56 total plays from scrimmage. QB Kenny Pickett finished the game with just 114 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a knee injury. The running game picked up a little bit following a rough start to the game after Tomlin confronted his offensive line on the sidelines, challenging the group to step up and take better control of the line of scrimmage after getting dominated by Houston’s defensive front for most of the contest.

Pittsburgh’s offense continues to start slowly and struggle to find its footing, always playing from behind. Defensively, the Steelers allowed 139 yards on the ground to the Houston Texans while the Houston coaching staff out-schemed and outclassed Pittsburgh in every way. This team is a complete mess on both sides of the football, needing to make changes in numerous areas outside of a coordinator change.

The Steelers players and execution was very poor today. Obviously. But the Texans coaching staff did circles around Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada, and Teryl Austin. Pittsburgh has been out-schemed in every game this season. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2023

The Steelers will try to bounce back in Week Five, in an important AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. What changes that will occur remain to be seen. But it’s evident this team can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. It’s not working.