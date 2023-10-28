Four Matchups To Watch In Steelers-Jaguars

Throughout the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers, dating back to the days when they were AFC Central Division rivals, the two franchises have certainly had some battles.

It’s shaping up to be quite the battle on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers (4-2) welcome the Jaguars (5-2) into town for a big AFC showdown. In the history of the matchup, the Jaguars have had the upper hand on the road against the Steelers, winning five of the last six matchups on the North Shore, most recently in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs.

The last time the Steelers beat the Jaguars on the North Shore was Oct. 16, 2011. It’s been a long, long time.

To flip the script, Pittsburgh is going to have to come out on top in a couple of key matchups. What might those matchups be? Glad you asked.

Let’s take a look at my four key matchups between the Jaguars and Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk vs. Steelers CBs Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan

Two years ago, much of the talk about Christian Kirk was about how overpaid he was in free agency, becoming one of the highest-compensated receivers in football when the Jaguars snatched him away from the Arizona Cardinals. The Jaguars look like geniuses now, as Kirk has emerged as one of the best slot receivers in football.

In his first year-and-a-half with the Jaguars, Kirk has played 678 snaps in the slot and become a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. On the season, Kirk has seen 187 snaps in the slot (71.4%) and grades out at a 71.4 overall. Kirk is a shifty player, one who thrives as a route runner. According to Next Gen Stats, he generates 3.4 yards of separation per route and has added 167 yards after catch on the season.

He’s a dynamic route runner who is a blur after the catch. Steelers slot corners Patrick Peterson and/or Chandon Sullivan will have their hands full on Sunday. Peterson played a season-high 29 snaps in the slot in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams. He could be in line for more work in the slot as rookie Joey Porter Jr. takes on a larger role. Sullivan has played 126 snaps in the slot and allowed seven receptions on 11 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in coverage.

Peterson has struggled in coverage, allowing 281 yards on the season and four touchdowns. Quarterbacks have a 112.8 passer rating when targeting receivers covered by Peterson.

Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. vs. Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen

Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. made a triumphant return to the lineup in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams, fully recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for a week. Seems like that time off did him wonders. Moore played the best game of his season against the Los Angeles Rams, allowing just one pressure and grading out at a 77.5 overall, turning in one of the top tackle performances in the league.

He will have to be at his best again in Week Eight. Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen has been a real force in 2023, grading out at an 89.8 overall from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the 10 highest-graded EDGE defenders in football. Allen generated an absurd 10 pressures in Week Seven against the New Orleans Saints. He has 33 for the season to go along with seven sacks.

Allen is an impressive physical specimen with great strength and speed. He’s given guys like Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins and New Orleans’ Andrus Peat fits in recent weeks. Slowing down Allen will be key in controlling a very good Jacksonville front seven.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson vs. Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith

Dan Moore-Josh Allen is a key matchup between left tackle and outside linebacker when the Steelers have the football. That position battle is key too when the Steelers are on defense.

Alex Highsmith is having quite the season for the Black and Gold. On the year, he grades out at an 87.3 overall from PFF, good for 13th-best EDGE defender in football. On top of that, Highsmith has 26 pressures and two sacks, both of which were strip-sack fumbles. He’s a force off the edge and has really perfected his “Ghost” rush move.

That move will give Robinson fits. Robinson really struggled against it in London against the Buffalo Bills and EDGE AJ Epenesa, who has a similar style as Highsmith. Robinson grades out at a 63.3 overall on the year from PFF, including an 83.5 as a pass blocker. He’s allowed just four pressures this season, though he hasn’t faced a pass rusher of Highsmith’s caliber yet.

A lot of attention will be paid to T.J. Watt on the opposite side, especially with rookie right tackle Anton Harrison struggling to make the transition to right tackle. That’ll leave Highsmith in a lot of one-on-one looks against Robinson.

Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell vs. Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

For the first time this season, I’m including coaches in the matchups to watch. Why? Because this game has the makings of being a tight one, and two aggressive special teams coordinators will have a say in the outcome.

Smith, who has been the Steelers’ special teams coordinator since 2013, has a knack for having his units ready to make big plays in close games. Look no further than the matchup against the Ravens in Week Five when Miles Killebrew blocked a punt, leading to a safety. Special teams have been rather good for the Steelers this season, outside of some Gunner Olszewski mistakes. They’ll need to be really good again on Sunday and be prepared to make a game-altering play or two.

That’s because Farwell’s units are very aggressive, as head coach Mike Tomlin pointed out Tuesday during his weekly press conference. Farwell and his punting unit pulled off a fake punt last week against the New Orleans Saints, a successful pass that picked up a big first down and gave Jacksonville a spark, and he’s got a great return weapon in Jamal Agnew. They’ve even wrinkled in some fake handoffs on kickoff returns.

You just don’t know what you’re getting with Farwell’s units week to week. He’s creative and aggressive, two dangerous things on special teams.