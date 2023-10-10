Film Room: Connor Heyward Gets It Done As A Receiver And Blocker Against Baltimore

With TE Pat Freiermuth ruled out of last Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, rookie Darnell Washington was expected to step into the TE1 role for the Steelers in an AFC North showdown. While Washington did play 70% of the offensive snaps (46), it was TE Connor Heyward. He had the biggest impact at the position as he contributed as a blocker like Washington while also securing three of his four targets for 23 yards. Washington failed to bring in either of his two targets on the game.

The Film

In going back to the tape, you see Heyward operating in the role that we expected of him coming out of Michigan State in the 2022 NFL Draft, being that Swiss Army Knife utility player who could line up on the line of scrimmage, split out in the slot, or even in the backfield. He is a capable receiver and he showcased that on Sunday, being a good safety valve for QB Kenny Pickett. Watch this play where Heyward makes his first reception of the game. Running the quick out toward the sideline, he catches the ball, and gets to the first-down marker before getting push out of bounds.

As mentioned above, Heyward proved to be a good safety blanket for Pickett in the passing game, finding the soft spots in the coverage and sitting in to give Pickett and open target. We see that on this connection between the two when Heyward is wide open over the middle. Catching the pass, he looks to turn up field before being wrapped up by S Marcus Williams, having a host of Ravens flock toward him to bring him down.

While Heyward isn’t much of an athlete when it comes to making things happen after the catch, he can run good routes and separate from man coverage. Watch this catch Heyward makes with LB Patrick Queen in coverage. Running a whip route to the right side of the field after selling the curl, he gets a step of separation where he catches the ball with outstretched hands between Queen and S Kyle Hamilton for a nice gain.

Heyward had a chance to reel in his fourth target of the game, but the pass ultimately fell incomplete. He posted up on a curl route, having CB Arthur Maulet come from behind and knock the ball out of his hands as the pass arrived.

As a blocker, Heyward did a lot of good things when on the move against the Ravens. Watch this block he makes on CB Marlon Humphrey on the end around to WR George Pickens. He puts Humphrey onto the grass as Pickens turns up field, picking up 16 yards and a first down thanks to Heyward taking Humphrey out of the play.

Heyward can do some damage as a blocker on the move, especially when asked to cut defensive ends. That’s what we see here on this rep against Jadeveon Clowney. Heyward motions back to the right side after coming over to the left pre-snap, going straight for Clowney’s knees. He chops Clowney down, keeping him from getting in on the pursuit of the ball.

However, blocking head-up on defenders at the end of the line of scrimmage can be a different story for Heyward, who lacks ideal size and length to routinely defeated defensive ends one-on-one. He got help on this rep from RB Jaylen Warren when asked to block DE Tavius Robinson, getting a good punch on Robinson’s shoulder pads as Robinson attempts to bull rush him into the quarterback. Heyward gets the job done, getting help from Warren as Pickett completes the pass to Pickens along the sideline to move the chains.

Heyward may be able to occasionally block a defensive end, but it won’t usually be pretty. However, asking him to block a 6-7, 295-pound interior defensive lineman like Brent Urban here isn’t going to end well for the 6-0, 230-pound tweener. Heyward lines up between Washington and LT Broderick Jones, head up with Urban who has seven inches and nearly 65 pounds on him. Heyward gives it his all, but Urban goes right through him across his face. Fortunately, Warren is able to spin out of the tackle and get loose to the right side of the line of scrimmage, taking the carry to the five-yard line.

Conclusion

It was a strong showing for Heyward, who is never going to be TE1 for this team, but for all intents and purposes, he did have a bigger impact than Washington in the game not only as a receiver, but also as a blocker. Heyward is a warrior who has no fear, willing to throw his body out there going full speed on blocks as well as take on base defensive ends that have the clear advantage on him. He shouldn’t be relied upon as a true in-line blocker, but his work as a blocker in motion as well as a safety blanket in the passing game creates a role for him on the field.

Heyward isn’t a better receiver than Freiermuth, but he’s arguably a better blocker from what we’ve seen from Freiermuth this season. While Pittsburgh should be happy to get Freiermuth back after the bye week, it does raise the question if the duo of Washington and Heyward and another tight end could fill the void of Freiermuth should Pittsburgh choose not to extend him a lucrative contract extension when his deal is up. Freiermuth is a talented pass catcher, but his blocking and health have been issues the last three seasons. His market value may not justify giving him a big-money relative to the value Heyward and Washington provide.

Obviously, we are a ways away from considering that possibility as extension talks wouldn’t start until this coming offseason. However, after seeing Heyward perform on Sunday, it’s a thought to consider as he and Washington continue to develop. Should Washington show notable growth in the passing game over the next several weeks, that could add more weight to that upcoming decision with Freiermuth.