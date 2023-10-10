Depot After Dark: How Bettis Celebrated Super Bowl XL, Tomlin And Harbaugh Reminisce, Blaine Stewart Interview

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 8.

BETTIS PARTIES WITH MAGIC, TYSON

To celebrate his 40 years covering the NFL, reporter/insider Peter King is making a video to remember each year of his career. Today, he focused on 2006, which meant covering Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. An extra-special game because of what it meant to RB Jerome Bettis, a Detroit-native playing his final career game. He and the Steelers came out on top as Bettis finally won a Super Bowl ring.

King shared this video and offered the story of Bettis filming himself in the locker room after the game to remember and cherish the moment. He then said Bettis spent the night jumping from party to party, spending the night with Magic Johnson and Mike Tyson as he celebrated the historic win.

Watch the whole clip below.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

TOMLIN, HARBAUGH CATCH UP

The NFL Films crew showed up for Sunday’s Steelers/Ravens game. They aired this snippet of Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh meeting pre-game, the 34th time the two head coaches have gone against each other. That’s second most of any pair in NFL history, only trailing Chicago’s George Halas and Green Bay’s Curly Lambeau.

The two can be seen talking about their history with Tomlin joking they once discussed what their kids were wearing for Halloween. Now, their children are grown with Tomlin’s sons Dino and Mason playing college football.

Watch the clip below.

Blaine Stewart Interview

Former Steelers’ assistant coach Blaine Stewart, now the TEs Coach at West Virginia, joined the WVU-centric The Burning Couch Podcast to talk about his coaching life. Unfortunately, there’s no talk about his time with Pittsburgh but it’s still good to hear from Stewart. He is the son of the late Bill Stewart, who was the first person to give Mike Tomlin a coaching opportunity at VMI in the mid-1990s.

Watch the full interview below.